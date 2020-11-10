Laycon Pens Beautiful Love Note To His Mum On Her Birthday

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon has appreciated his mum’s efforts on her birthday. The rapper turned reality TV star took to his Twitter page to write a touching letter to her showing the world the kind of bond that exists between mother and son.

It reads:

“Happy birthday to you Mother, happy birthday to my one and only, happy birthday to Mama Temitope, Mama Alake, and Mama Conny. I love you Mum.

I thank you for everything you’ve instilled in me, I thank you for the tough love, I thank you for the care, the sacrifices, the love, the discipline, the pampering, I cannot thank you enough. I love you Mum.

I thank God for choosing you to be Mother. I thank God for having you as mother. I pray that you live long in good health and that your joy will never turn to sadness. I love you Mum.”

See his post below: