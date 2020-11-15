Laycon Gets Double Success As His EP Hits A Million Streams On Boomplay, Bags Special Recognition Award

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, is in a celebratory mood as his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, has surpassed one million streams on Boomplay.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans.

In his words:

“We just hit a milion streams on Boomplay Big shoutout to all iCONs who made this possible. Let’s keep streaming the ‘Who is Laycon’ EP on all digital music platforms”

The brand ambassador has also received a new award titled ‘Special Recognition Award’. This award was presented to him by the Music Impact Award on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

See his tweet below:

See the award below: