Entertainment

Laycon Gets Double Success As His EP Hits A Million Streams On Boomplay, Bags Special Recognition Award

Published

5 mins ago

on

Fans Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On His 25th Birthday

Odunlade Adekola, Anita Joseph, Others Celebrate BBNaija’s Laycon On His 25th Birthday

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Laycon, is in a celebratory mood as his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, has surpassed one million streams on Boomplay.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page to share the good news with his fans.

In his words:

“We just hit a milion streams on Boomplay Big shoutout to all iCONs who made this possible. Let’s keep streaming the ‘Who is Laycon’ EP on all digital music platforms”

Read AlsoNigerian lady drags Laycon for “tripping” for Erica Nlewedim

The brand ambassador has also received a new award titled ‘Special Recognition Award’. This award was presented to him by the Music Impact Award on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

See his tweet below:

The reality TV star’s post

See the award below:

The award

Entertainment

‘What I Want To Be Remembered For’ – Davido

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

Singer Davido Finally Reveals His Son’s Face (Photo)

If I Run For Political Office Nobody Can Beat Me -Davido Brags (Video)

Nigerian musician, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has shared the things he would like to be remembered for. The popular singer took to Twitter on Sunday to highlight them.

He stated that he would like to be remembered for more than just his music. He would want to be remembered for giving his family and Africa a good name through his service to humanity.

In his words:

“”I would want to be remembered for a lot, not just music to be honest. That I served for humanity, I served the people and a lot of people gained from my blessing. I gave my family a good name, I gave my country a good name, I gave Africans a good name”” – Davido –

Read Also‘My ABT Album Is Not A Floppy Disk’ – Davido’s Replies Burna Boy

His tweet is an excerpt from the newly published interview he had with Guardian Life.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

 

Entertainment

‘Cousin Wahala’, Vee Shades Venita In New Post

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

'Cousin Wahala', Vee Shades Venita In New Post

Vee, Venita

Reality TV star, Victoria Adeyele, better known as Vee, has thrown a subtle shade at Venita Akpofure, the cousin of her love interest, Neo Akpofure.

The former BBNaija Lockdown housemate cum musician, who recently shared hot pictures of herself on her social media pages, took to her Instagram story to write a cryptic sentence that is believed to be directed at Venita.

Read AlsoBBNaija’s Vee Shares Raunchy Photos On Instagram

Information Nigeria recalls the popular reality TV stars who are actually cousins recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. This is after Venita had publicly shown her objection to Neo’s growing romance with Vee.

Cousin wahala with your beauty from ear to dear“, Vee wrote.

See Vee’s post below:

Vee’s Instagram post

Entertainment

‘Laycon Will Be In The Industry For A Very Long Time’ – Singer, K-Solo

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2020

By

'Laycon Will Be In The Industry For A Very Long Time' - Singer, K-Solo

K-Solo

Nigerian producer and singer, Solomon Oyeniyi, popularly known as K-Solo, has shared his views on the longevity of Laycon’s career in the entertainment industry.

The ace record music producer took to Twitter to write that the BBNaija Lockdown season winner will be in the industry for a very long time regardless of people’s acceptance.

In his words:

“Which people dey cry ontop Laycon matter, you like or hate it. His going to be in your ugly Faces for a Very Long Time. Shey ehn senseless nii?”

Read AlsoNigerian music producer, K-Solo calls out Lauretta Onochie for using fake photos from Atiku’s campaign

Information Nigeria recalls Laycon celebrated his 27th birthday on Sunday, November 8, with his close friends and family in attendance.

See K-Solo’s tweet below:

K-Solo’s tweet

