Laycon Celebrates Over 10 Million Streams 'Who is Laycon'

Published

8 hours ago

Published

8 hours ago

on

Laycon Celebrates Over 10 Million Streams ‘Who is Laycon’

These are good times for Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshebioba aka Laycon where his music is concerned.

The singer and rapper took to Instagram to celebrate a huge milestone; his EP, ‘Who is Laycon’, garnering over 10 million streams across all digital platforms.

Laycon who has been working tirelessly on his music since exiting the Big Brother Naija house with a feature on DJ Neptune and Joeboy’s Nobody remix, expressed gratitude to his teeming fans and well wishers from all over as he encouraged them to continue streaming.

News Feed

Violence At Oregon As Protesters Want Trump Out Of Office

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Violence At Oregon As Protesters Want Trump Out Of Office

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office declared a riot and made at least nine arrests, citing “widespread violence” in the city’s downtown area and repeatedly warning it could deploy munitions and tear gas.

Armed police advanced on demonstrators in unison but there were no clashes, according to an AFP reporter at the scene.

The protesters had earlier attended a peaceful rally in a downtown park hosted by a coalition of far-left, anti-capitalist groups featuring lectures and music.

“The mass gathering in downtown Portland is still declared a riot. Leave the area now,” the sheriff’s office posted on Twitter just before 8:30 pm ( 0430 GMT). It earlier said officers were being targeted with projectiles, such as glass bottles.

“In the interest of public safety, Governor Kate Brown, under advice of the Unified Command, has activated the use of the Oregon National Guard to assist local law enforcement,” it said.

Portland has been the scene of months of clashes between police and protesters, angered at the repeated killings of Black Americans by law enforcement officers across the country.

Protesters who had gathered by Portland’s river vowed to “protect the results” of Tuesday’s close-run election and held banners proclaiming “Count Every Vote” and “The Vote is Over. The Fight Goes On.”

“We want Trump out of office, that’s the main focus,” one protest leader told the crowd, to loud cheers.

But several of the demonstrators were openly carrying firearms, including rifles, and one anti-racism and anti-imperialism banner showed an image of an assault rifle, with the slogan “We Don’t Want Biden. We Want Revenge.”

News Feed

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Adamu Garba reacts to US election result, says it is the most adulterated election in US history

Former Presidential candidate, Adamu Garba has chided the United States over its ongoing election which he said is filled with rigging machines.

According to former Presidential candidate under the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections, the 2020 US election is the most adulterated in the United States of America’s election history. H wrote;

“United States of America, #Election2020 rigging machines all over. The most adulterated election in US history. We might need to rent them our able INEC Chairman Prof. Yakubu Mohammed.”

News Feed

Women don’t like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Published

8 hours ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Women don’t like to hear the truth – Nigerian Lady

Queen Preshiii, a Nigerian lady, has taken to social media to state that women do not like to hear the truth, even when men do not mind being truthful.

 

Queen Preshiii further stated that it is better the truth is told from inception because if one lies at first, the truth will eventually come out someday and ruin the beautiful moments that have been shared through the years.

“I just realized men don’t mind telling the truth but, to be honest, we women hate to hear the truth

“But someday the truth would still find its way out, which will eventually end in heartbreak plus delayed illusion of lies.

“TIME wasted right? so men please tell us the truth no matter what!!” she wrote.

See her post:

