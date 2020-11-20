Entertainment
Laycon Celebrates 700K Followers On Twitter
Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has celebrated the fact that he currently has 7oo,ooo followers on Twitter.
The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Friday to appreciate his fans for the love and support.
In his words:
“Wait!!! 700k I love you guys”
The rapper cum brand ambassador, who recently turned 27, has been signing multiple ambassadorial contracts. Notable ones include Orijin, Oppo, and GoTV.
Information Nigeria recalls the University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy wrote a lengthy post on Instagram thanking his fans identified as ‘Icons’ for surprising him with lovely and luxury birthday gifts.
See his tweet below:
‘I Don’t Forgive When I Block People’: BBNaija’s Diane
Reality TV star and rising actress, Diane Russet, has stated that she does not forgive or renege on her decision whenever she blocks or unfollows someone.
The budding filmmaker and brand influencer took to her Twitter page to share this fact. Her tweet reads thus:
“I don’t unfollow/block easily. if I do, there’s no undoing. Moving forward, keep the same energy.”
Her tweet has been interpreted to be a direct shade at her fellow BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ star, Ike, who reportedly unfollowed her and a few other housemates from the season on Instagram.
Information Nigeria recalls the 24-year-old came under fire for her recent pro-LGBTQ remarks.
See her tweet below:
BBNaija Star, Omashola Reportedly Loses Dad
Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Omashola Kola Oburoh is grief-stricken over the death of his beloved father.
Fans had noticed that the reality TV star had shared a cryptic post on his Instagram page on Thursday but they didn’t read much meaning to it.
Omashola had posted a picture of a clean sheet of paper, with drops of tears and he captioned it with a broken heart emoji.
It became clear to them that the reality TV star is bereaved after his colleague, Ike Onyema share the sad news.
Fans and celebrities alike then trooped to his comments section to send their heartfelt condolences.
See the post below:
Charly Boy’s Daughter Reacts After Revealing How He Feels About Her Sexuality
Dewy Oputa has reacted after her father, Charly Boy, revealed that he has come to terms with her sexuality and he is grateful to have her as his daughter.
Information Nigeria recalls the singer had penned a lengthy post in which he recalled how he felt when his daughter first came out to him as a lesbian.
Reacting to the post, Dewy slid into her father’s comments section and she accused him of using her to chase clout so he can attract more followers.
In her words;
“But just a few days ago… you know what never mind, we already did this in 2018. Imma let you post your lil content for your follows”.
Charly Boy, in his response, pleaded with his daughter not to hold any grudge against him as mentioned that he is proud of her and he loves her so much.
“@dewyoputa My Princess don’t be like dat. I am proud of you and Love u so much.Daddy’s sweetheart u will always be darling,” the singer replied.
See screenshot below,
