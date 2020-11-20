Laycon Celebrates 700K Followers On Twitter

Winner of BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has celebrated the fact that he currently has 7oo,ooo followers on Twitter.

The reality TV star took to his Twitter page on Friday to appreciate his fans for the love and support.

In his words:

“Wait!!! 700k I love you guys”

The rapper cum brand ambassador, who recently turned 27, has been signing multiple ambassadorial contracts. Notable ones include Orijin, Oppo, and GoTV.

Information Nigeria recalls the University of Lagos graduate of Philosophy wrote a lengthy post on Instagram thanking his fans identified as ‘Icons’ for surprising him with lovely and luxury birthday gifts.

