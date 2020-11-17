Laycon Bags Gotv Ambassadorial deal

Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.

The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.

Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.

She wrote;

”Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”