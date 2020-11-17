News Feed
Laycon Bags Gotv Ambassadorial deal
Nigerian reality star and rapper, Laycon has joined Gotv as an ambassador.
The musician was unveiled in a lovely video by the television platform.
He shared the news via social media. He wrote;
“I am excited to join the GOtv Nigeria family. This is a good one for me and I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand. GOtv is about quality entertainment and that is something that resonates with my brand as a creative. I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together!”
Just joined the GOtv Nigeria family! I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand. GOtv is about quality entertainment and I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together! #GOtvWelcomesLaycon pic.twitter.com/9TO8eCT0JO
— Laycon 💡 (@itsLaycon) November 17, 2020
News Feed
Peter Okoye and wife celebrate 7th wedding anniversary
Popular music star, Peter Okoye and his beloved wife, Lola Omotayo-Okoye is celebrating the 7th year anniversary of their marriage today 17th November 2020.
The singer who is also known as Mr. P is one half of the African Pop duo, P-Square, that dissolved some years ago over a disagreement.
Taking to social media, Lola penned a concise anniversary note to her husband, Peter Okoye on their marriage that is waxing stronger by the day.
She wrote;
”Happy Anniversary to us! @peterpsquare you are simply the best! No long epistle! God bless you and keep you safe and thank you for everything. I love you.”
News Feed
Okada riders, taskforce officials clash in Lagos (video)
Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada riders on Tuesday November 17, clashed with officials of the Lagos Task force officers at Second Rainbow along Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.
The clash reportedly occurred after the task force officials arrived the scene to arrest Okada riders and seize their bikes. The confrontation was met with stiff opposition which degenerated to chaos in the area.
This has led to traffic on the express en route Mile 2, as the motorcyclists have created bonfires on the express. Residents have been advised to avoid this route pending when normalcy will return to the area.
Watch the video below:
News Feed
Court grants N1million bail to embattled #EndSARS protester, Eronmosele Adene
A Magistrate court in Yaba, Lagos State, has granted bail to the embattled #EndSARS protester, Peter Eronmosele Adene, in the sum of N1 million.
The court granted the bail on Tuesday, November 17 after it rejected a request by the police for an order to detain him for another 30 days, to enable them to conclude investigations into the allegations against the defendant.
Part of his bail conditions include Two sureties of the same N1 million, one of the sureties must own a property and they must both be taxpayers.
Eromosele was arrested on November 7 by the police, for his involvement in the #EndSARS protest. He was detained in Lagos and Later flown to Abuja. He was returned to Lagos yesterday November 16.
His mother, Florence Adene, spoke after he was granted bail.
Trending
- News Feed17 hours ago
”Your daddy is rich” – Davido tells his second daughter, Hailey
- News Feed17 hours ago
Rich friends of wanted fugitive, Limumba Karim who died in Rolls Royce crash with Zimbabwean socialite Ginimbi gather in luxury supercars to mourn him (videos)
- News Feed17 hours ago
Comedienne Emmanuella finally speaks on house gift to mom, says it belongs to her dad too
- News Feed17 hours ago
Yul Edochie gives thanks to God for surviving accident in 2019
- News Feed17 hours ago
Don’t fight enemies just because you are stronger – Omokri
- National News13 hours ago
Petrol Price Will Increase When Oil Goes Up – Sylva
- Education12 hours ago
Wike Approves Date For Reopening Of Nursery, Primary Schools In Rivers
- Health and Food11 hours ago
Governor Bello Recovers From COVID-19 — After One Week In Isolation