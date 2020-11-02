Connect with us

Laycon Bags New Ambassadorial Deal With Oppo Mobile

Published

42 seconds ago

on

Laycon Bags New Ambassadorial Deal With Oppo Mobile
BBNaija's Laycon Explains Why He Is Not Leaving Nigeria Soon

Laycon

Winner of the BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with Oppo Mobile.

The reality TV star cum rapper took to his Twitter page to announce the new deal. Sharing pictures of himself as he pens his signature down, he wrote:

“Yes! I’m excited to join the @oppomobileng Family! Expect a lot of amazing things! #OPPOxLaycon”

Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)

Information Nigeria recalls the graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos was recently featured on the remix of DJ Neptune’s song featuring Joeboy, ‘Nobody’.

Laycon has also promised that he will release a new song soon.

See his Twitter post below:

The rapper’s post

Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth
“Do you enjoy Ned Nwoko in bed” – Overzealous fan asks Regina Daniels

Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels got tongues wagging after she showed off her post-baby body five months after she gave birth to her first child.

Information Nigeria recalls that she welcomed her son, Munir with her husband, Ned Nwoko in June.

The film star, who is finally getting back in shape, posted a couple of stunning photos via Instagram on Monday.

In the photos, the actress rocked a black mini gown.

Captioning the post, she wrote;

“In the mood to keep choosing myself”

Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Husband And Son

See the photos below:

The actress’ post

The actress’ post

LekkiMassacre: 'Nothing Will Stop Me From Telling My Kids About It' – Singer Rudeboy

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Rudeboy

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye alias Rudeboy, has shared that nothing will stop him from telling his kids about the Lekki Massacre. The singer and songwriter took to his Twitter page to say that the person who will prevent him from sharing the night when soldiers went to the Lekki Toll gate to shoot at peaceful protesters is not yet born.

In his words:

“Them never burn that person that will stop me from telling my kids and the next generation what happened in lekki toll gate ….. #LEKKITOLLGATEMASSCRE”

Nigerian Soldiers And Army Are Making Peace With The Youths -Rudeboy Reveals

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently took time to appreciate Nigerians in the diaspora who joined the #EndSARS movement.

See his tweet below:

The singer’s tweet

Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 2, 2020

By

Actress Mercy Aigbe Goes Bald For New Movie; Rocks Tribal Marks
Mercy Aigbe

Actress, Mercy Aigbe

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe posted a couple of photos of herself via Instagram on Monday and she looked almost unrecognizable.

In the photos she shared, the mother of two was spotted rocking a bald head while dressed in traditional male attire.

The 42-years-old film star had to transform her appearance from head to toe for a movie role and she noted that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the movie because they will love it.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the actress debuted the look and she wrote;

“Happy New Week! I can’t wait for y’all to see my new movie J.B.O ( Jaguda.Baba.Ole ) ….. A @magdiva_films fully powered by @adekazproductions ….. this one is madht and you will over love it”

Omoni Oboli Pens Beautiful Love Letter To Mercy Aigbe

See the photos below:

Photo of the actress

Photo of the actress

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

More photo

