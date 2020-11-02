Laycon Bags New Ambassadorial Deal With Oppo Mobile

Winner of the BBNaija Lockdown season, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon, has bagged a new ambassadorial deal with Oppo Mobile.

The reality TV star cum rapper took to his Twitter page to announce the new deal. Sharing pictures of himself as he pens his signature down, he wrote:

“Yes! I’m excited to join the @oppomobileng Family! Expect a lot of amazing things! #OPPOxLaycon”

Information Nigeria recalls the graduate of Philosophy from the University of Lagos was recently featured on the remix of DJ Neptune’s song featuring Joeboy, ‘Nobody’.

Laycon has also promised that he will release a new song soon.

See his Twitter post below: