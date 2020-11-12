Lawyer Files Criminal Complaint At ICC Against Falana

Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has been dragged to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for allegedly instigating the #EndSARS that led to the deaths of many Nigerians.

Falana was dragged to ICC by Joseph Nwaegbu, Esq. on behalf of Make Nigeria Better Initiative (MNBI).

The complaint dated 4th November 2020 was addressed to the Office of Madame Fatou Bensouda, the Prosecutor, International Criminal Court (ICC).

In the complaints filed, Mr. Joseph claimed the role played by Mr. Falana before, during, and after what observers described as “the mother of all protests in Nigeria” was not only ignoble but criminal.

The group in their lawsuit also accused Falana of having maintained an antagonistic posture against Nigeria’s security forces, especially the military ever since the country returned to democracy.

The petitioner accused Falana of spreading fake news to further incite the youths against the government, which he said resulted in killings and destruction of properties.