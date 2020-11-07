Football
Lampard Reveals Tomori Remains Part Of His Chelsea Plans
Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has given assurance that Fikayo Tomori remains part of his plans despite falling out of favour this season.
This comes after Lampard backed Tomori for turning down a loan move to West Ham United.
His choice to remain at Stamford Bridge is a hard one as the Blues have five centre-backs, which means he might get little or no playing chances.
Yet Lampard said he was happy to see Tomori stay, even though he has handed him only one substitute appearance in the league this season.
“I think there’s arguments on both sides,” Chelsea’s manager said.
“Fikayo is our contracted player. We know that West Ham were interested. Fikayo took the decision not to go and that’s well within his rights. That had no bearing on my thoughts at all. He’s still a developing player.
“When I say developing, he’s had a great two years. He got himself in the England team, was one of the best defenders in the Championship and then played 20-plus games for Chelsea.
“It’s normal for a young player sometimes, in a squad as competitive as ours, where there are periods where you maybe aren’t playing every week.”
Lampard took Tomori on loan to Derby in the 2018-19 season and gave him plenty of opportunities last season.
“I’ve got no problem with Fikayo,” he said.
“I rely on him. That’s clear from when I took him to Derby and how I handled him last year. He’s been a fantastic player for me. He trains very well and when he gets his opportunity, like he had when he came on against Liverpool and in the Carabao Cup, it’s important he takes them.”
Football
EPL: Everton Vs Man Utd Possible Lineup And Prediction
Manchester United will today move to Goodison Park to face Everton in the Premier League.
The Red Devils who are under pressure to perform will hope to pick all three points today else it could be the end of Ole Solskjaer’s reign as coach.
United have only won one game from their last three visits to Everton, which means it will take a lot of effort to win today.
Everton will look to capitalise on United’s poor form, hopefully, Ole Solskjaer will be able to work out ways to improve his team’s weakness.
The Red Devils would be without Jones and Bailly owing to injuries.
Pogba could get a start once again in the midfield despite his costly mistake against Arsenal last weekend.
Below is Man Utd Predicted line-up
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Prediction
Michael Owen predicts the match to end in a draw.
“United are enduring a miserable spell. They have had little time to prepare for this having just returned home from an embarrassing away defeat in Istanbul,” Owen said in a statement with Bet Victor.
“Ole Gunnar Solkjaer will demand nothing more than 3 points here and needs a big performance from his players. It must be noted that United have won their last 6 away Premier League matches. That said, there’s not much between these two right now, and I think they pair both have to settle for a draw.”
Football
Arteta Backs Willian To Shine At Arsenal, Says He Is Getting Better
Mikel Arteta has backed Willian after the Brazilian’s recent slump in form and says the attacker will get ‘better and better’ as he continues to adjust to life at Arsenal.
The former Chelsea star enjoyed an excellent start to his Gunners career, picking up two assists on the opening weekend of the Premier League season during a 3-0 win at Fulham.
But he has failed to register a single assist in eight appearances since and has yet to score his first Arsenal goal.
His under-par performances have led to many questioning his continued place in the starting XI, especially at the expense of Nicolas Pepe, who has already scored three times this season.
But Arteta has leapt to the defence of the 32-year-old and is adamant that Arsenal will soon start seeing the best of the summer addition.
“I think he started really well with his first game against Fulham, then he had an injury and he didn’t have any time to train, he didn’t have any pre-season and he was later than the others,” said the Gunners boss.
“Then we’ve been changing the front three and they need to generate that cohesion, that understanding and those relationships on the pitch between the front players in order for things to work better.
“I can see a development in the last two games and the understanding of things that we do but he’s not used to. He’s getting better and better and we all know the quality that he has and he’s a great option to have on the pitch.”
Arteta added: “He’s a player who can make a difference, he’s got the ability to find that last action to open the door when everything is really tight.
“To score a goal, create an assist and the personality and understanding that he has on the pitch to manage the game we need in certain moments. At Old Trafford, I think he did that really well.”
Football
Ole Solskjaer Insists His Job Is Not Under Threat At Man Utd
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that he is still working on a long-term plan with the Manchester United board, despite mounting speculation his job is under threat after his side’s poor start to the season.
United will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday lunchtime, looking to register just their third win of the new campaign and coming off the back of two defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.
Pressure is mounting on Solskjaer to turn things around, although reports say there is no direct threat to his position at the moment.
And despite his side’s current league position of 15th place, the United boss revealed the conversations he has had with the board have been positive and have involved long-term planning.
“I am going to say all my conversations with the club have been planning long term,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we want results short term but I’ve had positive good dialogue with the plans we have put in place.
“We have planted a seed, the tree is growing. Some clubs just rip up that tree and see if it is still growing and see if it is still getting water underneath.
“For me I have had a backing all the way since I’ve come in on the bigger picture. And the club needs to look at the bigger picture, we can’t go thinking and reacting to one or two results, we have got to look further back and [ask] what is the direction we are going.”
