Lagos Warns Religious Leaders Against Second COVID-19 Wave

The Lagos State Government has urged religious leaders in the state to adhere strictly to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols to curb the spread of the virus.

This was made known on Monday by the Lagos state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, at the 2020 International Day for Tolerance.

According to the government official, the state may experience a second wave of the virus if protocols are not adhered to.

He warned that the Lagos government may sanction religious centers that fail to comply with regulations and guidelines of the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC).

Elegushi said: “At this juncture, let me admonish our beloved people not to relent in supporting and understanding the efforts of the Lagos State Government. We should not let down our guards; it is not yet Uhuru.

“The battle against this dreaded virus is not over. All guidelines and safety protocols of mitigating COVlD-19 should still be stringently adhered to,” part of the statement read.