Lagos Directs Release Of 253 Arrested Over #ENDSARS

The Lagos State government has directed courts to release 253 persons arrested by the Police in connection with the #EndSARS protest in the state.

This decision was given by the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

The directive was contained in an advisory by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) where it noted that no prima facie evidence that they committed any crime existed.

The DPP statement noted that the Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of 361 persons arrested in connection with the #EndSARS protests for Legal Advice, between November 4 and 5, 2020 but 253 of them were found to be innocent of charges brought against them.

The statement also revealed that there are 108 others left.

The DPP explained that it will be prosecuting 92 persons for various offenses including arson, armed robbery, and murder while the Police has been advised to carry out more investigation on 16 persons.