Lady rides power bike from Lagos to Ondo and back in a day

A Nigerian female biker, Omolara Annie has challenged herself on a power bike trip from Lagos state to Ondo state and back to Lagos on the same day.

The lady rider alongside her team of riders rode almost for 5 hours covering over 249.4 km back and forth according to Google map estimation.

Taking to Twitter to narrate the experience, Omolara expressed the overwhelming thrill from the trip, in her words, “it was a beautiful experience.”

She wrote, “Lagos to Ondo yesterday and also back yesterday on two wheels It was a beautiful experience and I’m looking forward to many more rides within and outside Nigeria. #bikergirl #bikerchick #hondacb500x #bikerlife.”