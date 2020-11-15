National News
Kogi Governor Disowns ‘Devilish’ Bread Levy
Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has stated that his administration will sanction officials behind the proposed levy on bread produced in the state.
A statement from the office of the state deputy governor, Edward Onoja quoted Bello as describing the tax as “devilish” and “embarrassing.”
Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the state Ministry of Commerce wrote to the Kogi chapter of the Association of Master bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) about a new levy “on each loaf of bread.”
Also Read: Kogi Introduces Levy On Every Loaf Of Bread
Reacting to the story, the deputy governor debunked the reports.
His words: “I am directed by His Excellency to give the lie to the news of an alleged tax imposed on each loaf of bread to be sold in Kogi State.
“There is no iota of truth in the claims that we have approved such wickedness because we have not and cannot.”
National News
#EndSARS: Only Buhari Can Order Military Deployment, Says Army General
A representative of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo has stated that only President Muhammadu Buhari could have ordered the deployment of soldiers to maintain law and order in Lagos following the outbreak of violence that erupted during the #EndSARS protests in October.
He said this under cross-examination by counsel to the Lagos State Government, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN), while testifying before the Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution on Saturday on the alleged atrocities of the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).
Also Read: EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military Because Police Ran Away – Army General Tells Lagos Panel
The army general admitted that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not have the authority to give order to troops.
He said Governor Sanwo-Olu could only have made the request for them to be deployed, however, the final decision was for President Buhari to make.
National News
We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
The Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, says contrary to claims in the public, the Army is not in search of popular disc jockey, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, fondly referred to as DJ Switch.
Taiwo said this in his testimony before the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020.
The general said, “Some people take delight in misrepresenting Nigeria and particularly the Nigerian Army to the international community and our fellow Nigerians. This, I believe is done for pecuniary gains.
“Quite recently, a Nigerian, Catherine Udeh, also known as DJ Switch, claimed the Nigerian Army was looking for her.
There is nothing further than the truth.
“My Lord, we have bigger fish to fry; and that is how to stabilise Lagos.
We can’t be bothered chasing one or two people.
Where she got that from, I do not know.”
There have been widespread reports that the Army was looking for DJ Switch who claimed to have helped to remove bullets from peaceful protesters who were shot at Lekki tollgate, according to her Instagram Live feed.
There have also been reports that the disc jockey sought out asylum outside the country after she claimed that her life was being threatened following the Lekki incident.
National News
EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military Because Police Ran Away – Army General Tells Lagos Panel
Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu called on the Nigeria Army on Lekki Toll Gate #EndSARS protesters.
He stated this on Saturday while testifying at the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the shooting of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate on the night of October 20, 2020.
According to General Taiwo, the #EndSARS protests plunged Lagos State into anarchy.
Also Read: Lekki Shooting: ‘Sanwo-Olu Has Been Thrown Under The Bus By Military’ – Fani-Kayode
The soldier stated that the burning of police stations and looting of arms and ammunition; the killing of policemen, blockage of roads and extortion of money from innocent citizens by hoodlums was enough reason for the governor to invite the army.
Taiwo expressed that the scenes are reminiscent of the Liberian Civil War “when the fighters believed that once they consume the human body, they would be fortified.”
“It was these incidents that made the Governor of Lagos State ask for military intervention and in my opinion, that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun and policemen were fighting for their dear lives.”
Trending
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Ultimate Love Star, Kachi Breaks Silence; Shares How Rosie Aborted His Baby
- National News22 hours ago
We are not in search of DJ Switch — Army
- Education8 hours ago
Prepare For Resumption Next Week – ASUU Tells Nigerian Students
- News Feed22 hours ago
“Mark Angel should tell the exact source of Emmanuella’s income she used to build a house for her mother” – Kemi Olunloyo
- News Feed22 hours ago
BBNaija’s Omashola becomes ambassador of an airline company
- National News22 hours ago
EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Invited Military Because Police Ran Away – Army General Tells Lagos Panel
- Entertainment8 hours ago
‘Nothing Happened’ – Burna Boy Says After He Was Reportedly Involved In An Accident
- News Feed13 hours ago
Emmanuella worked hard and built her mother a house without marrying her grandfather – Fans troll Regina Daniels