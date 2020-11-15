Kogi Governor Disowns ‘Devilish’ Bread Levy

Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has stated that his administration will sanction officials behind the proposed levy on bread produced in the state.

A statement from the office of the state deputy governor, Edward Onoja quoted Bello as describing the tax as “devilish” and “embarrassing.”

Recall that some days ago, it was reported that the state Ministry of Commerce wrote to the Kogi chapter of the Association of Master bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) about a new levy “on each loaf of bread.”

Reacting to the story, the deputy governor debunked the reports.

His words: “I am directed by His Excellency to give the lie to the news of an alleged tax imposed on each loaf of bread to be sold in Kogi State.

“There is no iota of truth in the claims that we have approved such wickedness because we have not and cannot.”