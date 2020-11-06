Kim Kardashian Pens Heartfelt Words To Mum, Kris Jenner On Her 65th Birthday

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, has written a heartfelt note to her mum, Kris Jenner on her 65th birthday. The fashion entrepreneur took to her Twitter page to share how much she loves her mother. She also thanked her for being the best example to her children.

In her words:

“Mommy!!!!! You’re 65 years young today and never looked better! I honestly don’t know how you do it! You make life look so easy, raising 6 children and running an empire with being the most attentive mom and best friend! I am forever grateful for the life skills you taught us all”

“Thank you for being the best example and instilling our work ethic in us and giving us so much love. I love you doesn’t even mean enough. Happy Birthday @KrisJenner“, she continued.

