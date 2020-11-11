Kiddwaya To Make Big Announcement; Says He Will Break Tables

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Kiddwaya, has revealed that a big announcement is coming soon from him. He added that the announcement will break tables. Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star charged his fans to stay strong as a family.

In his words:

“WDG let’s stay strong as a family. We are all we got. Don’t worry, We about to announce something soon. About to break some mf tables”

Information Nigeria recalls the globetrotter laid rumors of his fallout with Erica to rest by sending her a lovely bouquet of flowers. This was after both stars reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

See his tweet below: