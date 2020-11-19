Connect with us

News Feed

Kemi Olunloyo slams Davido for taking his daughter out on shopping spree

Published

4 hours ago

on

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed popular singer, Davido for spending millions on a diamond necklace for his daughter, Hailey.

Recall that, few days ago the father of three, took his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on diamond shopping in a jewelry shop in Atlanta.

The DMW boss, took his 2year-old daughter to the jewelry shop were he usually shops his diamond piece, and asked the little girl to pick whatever she wants.

The overly excited father told assured his beautiful that he’s very rich and can afford anything she chooses.

In his words,

“Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”.

However, Kemi Olunloyo has now criticized the singer for spending so much on a necklace for the young girl, and making the video public.

Expressing her displeasure on Twitter she wrote,

“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Black Panther Star, Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Hollywood actor and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan has been named the 2020 PEOPLE’s magazine Sexiest Man Alive.

The 33-year-old actor is on the cover of the publication’s annual issue, taking over from John Legend who was given the honour in 2019.

The actor who is noted worldwide for his role he played in the ‘Black Panther’ movie revealed the women in his family “are definitely proud” of his latest moment of recognition, and noted his late grandmother used to collect the Sexiest Man Alive edition of the magazine.

He stated;

When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well.

“This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Continue Reading

News Feed

Our Website Received 535 Orders Worth N66.75M After Signing Laycon: OPPO

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

OPPO Nigeria says their website received 535 orders worth N66.75M and it has been their best launch in Nigeria.

This is coming after they signed BBnaija season 5 winner, Laycon as their brand ambassador.

Narrating the figures on Facebook, marketing manager, Nengi Akinola wrote;

Continue Reading

News Feed

Couple excited as they welcome twins after 16 years of marriage (Photos)

Published

12 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

A previously childless Nigerian couple has welcomed a set of adorable twins after 16 years of marriage and waiting.

Couple welcome twins

This was made known by a wedding events page @ms_asoebi who shared the adorable photos of the mother and her baby bump on Instagram.

The sweet coupled welcomed their new bundle of joy on Tuesday, November 17.

Couple welcome twins

Sharing the good news on photo and video sharing app, Instagram, @ms_asoebi wrote: “Congratulations @greengrillhouse God bless you and your twins.”

Continue Reading

Trending