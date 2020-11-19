Kemi Olunloyo slams Davido for taking his daughter out on shopping spree

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has slammed popular singer, Davido for spending millions on a diamond necklace for his daughter, Hailey.

Recall that, few days ago the father of three, took his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke on diamond shopping in a jewelry shop in Atlanta.

The DMW boss, took his 2year-old daughter to the jewelry shop were he usually shops his diamond piece, and asked the little girl to pick whatever she wants.

The overly excited father told assured his beautiful that he’s very rich and can afford anything she chooses.

In his words,

“Money dey. Your daddy is rich. Tell them. Say my daddy gat money”.

However, Kemi Olunloyo has now criticized the singer for spending so much on a necklace for the young girl, and making the video public.

Expressing her displeasure on Twitter she wrote,

“Never compare WizKid to Davido. Different styles of living Different kind of music Different mentality Ayo won’t expose his children online buying million dollar jewelry. #Kemitalks.”