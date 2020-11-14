Kemi Olunloyo Questions Source Of Emmanuella’s Wealth After She Built A House For Her Mom

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has asked comedian, Mark Angel to tell the media how 10-year-old, Emmanuella afforded her mother’s new house.

Olunloyo noted that disclosing the kid comedian’s source of wealth could serve as an inspiration to other young children.

In her words;

“EMMANUELLA: Public Relations Mgt is my 2nd degree. In PR when a 10yo comedian builds a house that achievement needs to be elaborated in a professional way. Mark Angel should tell media the EXACT source of her income used to build that house to inspire other young kids

Don’t just post all over the internet about a house that could have been built by her uncle Mark Angel for her mother and Emmanuella’s name used to upgrade her brand for more fans, followers and recognition. Nigerian mainstream newspapers don’t ask questions.

Other young comedians and enterprising kids should know how they can make that money too. In Hollywood kids salaries are public information. Inspire other kids. The problem in Nigeria is everyone wants to show off their earnings without letting other know how to do the same.”

See her tweets below: