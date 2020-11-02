Kelly Hansome Accuses His Babymama Of Taking Their Daughter To Meet Men In Hotels

Nigerian singer, Kelechi Orji, better known as Kelly Hansome, has called out his former girlfriend and baby mama, Mirabel Moradeyo on social media.

Information Nigeria recalls that earlier this year, Moradeyo made a case against the singer.

She accused the singer of being a deadbeat father and she also claimed that their daughter now calls someone else “dad.”

Taking to Instagram, Kelly released a video where he claimed that Moradeyo stopped him from communicating with their daughter.

The singer accused his babymama of always taking their daughter to hotels to meet men and plotting against him with some ‘evil’ people to kill his career.

Sharing the video, he wrote;

“To whom it may quansan, better be guided before talking sh** because you no go fit hold me o, hmm trust me. Juju never fade? E don fade now but someone will pay for all the damage done. If they act stupid, we gon act stupider because we’re stoopider than them. Ozuo.”

Watch the video HERE