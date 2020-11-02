Kanu Nwankwo Reacts To Arsenal’s Victory Over Man Utd

Nigerian football legend, Nwankwo Kanu, in a recent statement hailed Arsenal after they defeated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday for the first time in 14 years.

Arsenal who suffered consecutive defeats against Manchester City and Leicester City, were able to win all three points against Man Utd all thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 69th-minute penalty.

Excited by his former team’s performance, Kanu took to social media to revel in the club’s fourth win of the 2020/2021 campaign

“Done and dusted. Come on you Arsenal, job well done. We move!,” he wrote on Instagram.

Arsenal have now moved up to the eighth place on the EPL table with 12 points ahead of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side who are in 15th place.