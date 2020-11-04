Ka3na Pens Beautiful Birthday Message To Dorathy

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Ka3na Jones has penned a beautiful birthday message to her colleague, Dorathy Bachor as the latter turns 25 on Wednesday.

Ka3na took to her Instagram story before 12 am to share the message. The message describes Dorathy as an amazing person. It reads:

“DEAR DORATHY, I PROMISE YOU I HAVE SO MUCH TO PEN DOWN BUT LET’S JUST KEEP IT CLEAN AND CLASSY OUT HERE

I USE TO BELIEVE ONE NEEDS OVER A YEAR TO KNOW SOMEONE TRUE CHARACTER BUT YOU MY GURL HAVE THOUGHT ME OTHERWISE; THANKS FOR KEEPING IT REAL WITH ME…

THANKS FOR ALL THE FREE MAKEUP SESSION, AND FOR ALWAYS FINDING A WAY TO MAKE ME LAUGH WITH SARCASTIC COMMENTS

YOU ARE AN AMAZING PERSON AND I’M SO PROUD TO HAVE YOU AS MY BUDDY KEEP BEING YOU! I LOVE YOU! IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY IN A FEW @THEDORATHYBACHOR”

See the post below: