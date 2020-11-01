Juventus Is 123 Years Old Today

Italian Seria A toppers, Juventus today 1st of November clocked 123 years old.

The club in a statement via it official website recounted how the club started over a century ago.

“A 123-year-old masterpiece, a painting that speaks of the most beautiful dream you can ever imagine.

And not even the boys of the Liceo D’Azeglio in Turin could have imaged just how big their dream would become.

See also; Hazard Finds The Net For Real Madrid After Over A Year Goal Drought

It was the first of November, more than a century ago, in a Turin so similar, but so far from today, when the Crocetta district became the seat of the first, ideal, art gallery for the pioneers of the greatest painting in Italian football history.

It’s now a painting whose canvas has become as large as a playground, year after year, championship after championship, from Turin to Italy, and then from Italy to Europe and to the world,” the club wrote.

Juventus is current home to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Paulo Dybala among others.

Source: Juventus Website