Former Ondo Governorship Aspirant, Comrade Dayo Fadahunsi, Is Dead

Nigerian-born Lebanese women’s rights activist and writer Laila St. Matthew-Daniel has called out clergywoman, Funke Felix-Adejumo, over her comment that any woman whose husband’s life fails to appreciate after marriage, is a witch.

A video of the clergywoman preaching to the women made the rounds on Monday, November 2.

Information Nigeria recalls that Adejumo, during her Sunday preaching, advised the women to make their own money and stop depending on their husbands for everything, adding that women shouldn’t spend all their time “popping out babies” instead they should get something doing so they can join their husbands in paying the bills.

“If your husband’s life does not appreciate after marriage, you’re a witch.” she said

Reacting to her post, Laila St. Matthew-Daniel, a social activist, opined that Adejumo’s message is misleading and that she needs to stop.

Read her post below:

”This woman – I hear preaches well in the area of parenting but when she crosses to other areas – it’s a give and take.

How can she say this? And I refuse to accept some people’s comments that the whole message should be listen to. The man who only picks this up will react if for any reason HE is having issues with his business etc.

What about if he is a lazy one and makes her life uncomfortable – that means he is a WIZARD?

Taking the scripture – ‘he who finds a wife….and receives blessings from the Lord”. The blessing is dependent on how he uses it ….. also how is he treating her?

She should STOP misleading the congregation!”