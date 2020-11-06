Juliana Olayode Reacts As Fan Warns Her To Watch Her Weight

Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode has reacted to a private message a fan sent to her about her weight. The fan advised the actress fondly called ‘Toyo Baby’ to begin workout sessions in order to shed weight.

Olayode then shared the message to her page with the caption:

“Some people can advise shaaaaaa may God epp us”

The fan’s message reads:

“A blissful morning to you Number 1 (i.e., my Number 1 most desired Actress). My piece of advice to you this morning is to watch your weight, and I’m saying this base on the fact that, you’re adding more weight daily, and my candid advise is to involve yourself in some sporty activities which I believe will keep you in good shape.

And in my best knowledge of you, you aren’t married yet, or are you? Please take to this piece of advise because we love you.”

See the post below: