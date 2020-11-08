Jonathan To Biden, Harris: Be Magnanimous In Victory

Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has called on the United States president-elect, Joe Biden, to be magnanimous in victory.

He gave the advice in a press statement on Sunday titled, ‘Goodwill message to the United States president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris’.

Biden of the Democratic Party won Tuesday’s presidential election to become the 46th elected President of the United States.

Also Read: Atiku Congratulates Biden, Urges Him To Build On Nigeria/US relations

“I congratulate President-elect, Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on their victory at the November 3, 2020 US Presidential election,” part of the statement read.

Jonathan also celebrated the election of Kamala Harris as the Vice-president elect.

“My special thoughts and prayers go to Mrs. Harris for making history as the first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice President of the United States.

“This is one big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.