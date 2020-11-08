National News
Jonathan To Biden, Harris: Be Magnanimous In Victory
Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has called on the United States president-elect, Joe Biden, to be magnanimous in victory.
He gave the advice in a press statement on Sunday titled, ‘Goodwill message to the United States president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris’.
Biden of the Democratic Party won Tuesday’s presidential election to become the 46th elected President of the United States.
Also Read: Atiku Congratulates Biden, Urges Him To Build On Nigeria/US relations
“I congratulate President-elect, Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on their victory at the November 3, 2020 US Presidential election,” part of the statement read.
Jonathan also celebrated the election of Kamala Harris as the Vice-president elect.
“My special thoughts and prayers go to Mrs. Harris for making history as the first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice President of the United States.
“This is one big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.
National News
Lagos Directs Release Of 253 Arrested Over #ENDSARS
The Lagos State government has directed courts to release 253 persons arrested by the Police in connection with the #EndSARS protest in the state.
This decision was given by the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).
The directive was contained in an advisory by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) where it noted that no prima facie evidence that they committed any crime existed.
Also Read: Nigerian youths threaten to continue #EndSARS protests over freezing of protesters’ accounts
The DPP statement noted that the Police forwarded 40 case files in respect of 361 persons arrested in connection with the #EndSARS protests for Legal Advice, between November 4 and 5, 2020 but 253 of them were found to be innocent of charges brought against them.
The statement also revealed that there are 108 others left.
The DPP explained that it will be prosecuting 92 persons for various offenses including arson, armed robbery, and murder while the Police has been advised to carry out more investigation on 16 persons.
National News
We Will Sell Confiscated Tricycles, Generate Revenue For Rivers Govt – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has warned tricycle owners in the state against defacing communities or risk confiscation of their tricycles.
The Rivers helmsman expressed that tricycles confiscated will be sold to generate revenue for the State government.
He gave this warning while speaking during the commissioning of Rebisi flyover in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday.
“Your Keke Napep will be confiscated and make more money for the state government for more roads,” he said.
Also Read: Wike: I Didn’t Order Soldiers To Kill Oyigbo People
“I don’t understand why we cannot appreciate something that is good. Come tomorrow morning, you will see traders on the road here.
“When I come to chase you away, you will say I hate Igbos, Hausas, or Yorubas. It is not my business. I will do what is right.”
At the event, the governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that Port Harcourt and other cities of the state remain clean.
He vowed that the state government will leave no stone unturned in preventing people from messing up the communities.
National News
Atiku Congratulates Biden, Urges Him To Build On Nigeria/US relations
Former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Joe Biden on his projected victory at the November 3, 2020 US elections.
Mr Biden, 78, is projected to win the keenly-fought election by scoring 273 electoral college votes against incumbent President Donald Trump’s 214.
Also Read: Kamala Harris becomes the first female VP in US
Reacting to this news, Nigeria’s former vice president called on Biden to strengthen the bilateral election between Nigeria and the United States.
“Not only do I congratulate you on your victory, but I also urge you to build on US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA),” Mr Abubakar said.
Trending
- Entertainment19 hours ago
‘Speaking In Tongues Will Not Replace The Apology You Owe People’, Alibaba Knocks Christians
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Gbenro Ajibade, Daughter Hang Out At The Gym
- Entertainment23 hours ago
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Trends As China Sends Out 6G Satellite Into Orbit
- Entertainment23 hours ago
‘Stop Spending Money To Impress People You Don’t Know’: Ezuruonye
- Entertainment24 hours ago
Mercy Johnson-Okojie Shares Lovely Picture Of Her Family
- Lifestyle21 hours ago
Profile: ALL You Need To Know About United States President-Elect, Joe Biden
- Entertainment20 hours ago
‘$3M Is A Lot Of Money Even For Dangote’, Gimba Kakanda Knocks Davido
- World news21 hours ago
Joe Biden Defeats Trump To Win US Presidential Election