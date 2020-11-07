Connect with us

I’ve Not Receive Any Gift From Any Governor –Ka3na

3 hours ago

Former big brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has thrown a shade shortly after her fellow ex-housemate, Nengi got appointed as Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State, by the governor.

Taking to her Twitter account, Ka3na told everyone to take note that she has not received any gift or cash from any governor or persons.

She went further to state that in saying that, when she wins, people should know that it’s a story of God made.

She wrote;

“Y’all take note! I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons!

I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT”

#BossNation
#Ka3naTheBossLady”.

British model Eva clears the air, says ‘I didn’t have an affair with Davido’

3 hours ago

November 7, 2020

British model, Eva has denied having an affair with Davido after the singer was mentioned in a social media clash with her former bestie, Kenza.

Recall, Kenza who is also a model, alleged that Eva once made her come as a ‘plus one’ during a trip with Davido to Mykonos in Greece, and that she was made to look like an escort during the trip.

She alleged that trip happened even when Eva knew that Davido had a “pregnant baby mama.”

Reacting to her friend’s claim on Twitter, Eva didn’t deny or confirm their trip with Davido to Mykonos in Greece. But the model denied having an affair with the singer and disclosed that she was seeing Black Tycoone, a member of the singer’s crew at the time.

She also claimed that her friend intentionally pushed out the wrong narrative.

I didn

I didn

‘Keep your private life far from your friends’ – Uche Maduagwu tells Ini Edo

3 hours ago

November 7, 2020

Nollywood’s Uche Maduagwu has taken a shot at colleague Ini Edo.

Uche Maduagwu known for his unpopular comments on the lives of his colleagues in the limelight has advised well known Nollywood actress and brand ambassador Ini Edo to stop advertising her man to her friends because not all of them are happy for her.

In a post on Instagram, actor Uche Maduagwu advised the actress to keep her life private and also away from her female friends from the Nollywood movie industry. He stated that not everyone around her is happy for her.

'Keep your private life far from your friends' - Uche Maduagwu tells Ini Edo

His post reads:

Stop advertising your #man to your friends not all of them are #happy for you. #Iniedo, keep your private life far from your #friends especially the ones in #nollywood not all female friends are 100% happy when they see the other about to have a blissful #marriage. Keep the #good news to yourself and with your #family until everything is almost set because Aye le. Congrats on what God is about to do, to those who are still doubting are they God?🙄#share.

Don’t accept endorsment deals, ask for part of the company – Davido tells celebrities

3 hours ago

November 7, 2020

Award-winning singer, David Adeleke (aka Davido) is currently the talk of social media

In a recent tweet, he disclosed that his colleagues should look beyond small endorsement deals and try to be part of every company that approaches them for these deals.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote;

Fuck an Endorsment deal ask for part of the company .. #Changetherules

