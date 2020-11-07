I’ve Not Receive Any Gift From Any Governor –Ka3na

Former big brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones, has thrown a shade shortly after her fellow ex-housemate, Nengi got appointed as Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State, by the governor.

Taking to her Twitter account, Ka3na told everyone to take note that she has not received any gift or cash from any governor or persons.

She went further to state that in saying that, when she wins, people should know that it’s a story of God made.

She wrote;

“Y’all take note! I’ve not receive any gift in cash or kind from any governor or persons!

I didn’t win any cash compensation from the show! So when you see me Win know it’s a story of GOD MADE PERIODTT”

#BossNation

#Ka3naTheBossLady”.