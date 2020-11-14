Connect with us

People with poor mindsets invest more on a shoe than in themselves: Omokri

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nigerian lawyer and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has stressed the need for investment to grow one’s income.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Thursday night, Omokri argued that anyone who earns $50 (N18,975) monthly still needs to save, lest they should never think of starting a family.

In a series of tweets, Omokri added that people with poor mindsets would rather buy shoes than invest in what will improve their minds such as books.

He wrote:

“Even if you earn $50 a month, still invest, otherwise, you will keep earning $50 the rest of your life. If it means you must starve to invest, so be it. Because you need more money to start a family. You must be wicked if you have a child with $50 salary.

“People with poor mindsets invest more on a shoe than in themselves. They can buy shoes for $500, but they won’t spend even $5 on a book to improve their mind. Meanwhile, a shoe will last for maybe 2-5 years, but their minds will last them for a lifetime.

“Invest in your mind. Read wholesome books. Invest in your body. Eat wholesome foods. Invest in your spirit. Pray wholesome prayers. Once your spirit, soul, and body are filled with goodness, then goodness and mercy will follow you through life.”

How I got a collaboration with American Rap legend, NAS: Davido

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Nigerian music star, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, recently got internet users buzzing

David Adedeji Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has narrated how he got a collaboration with American Rap legend, Nas.

The singer disclosed this in an interview with Reece Parkinson on BBC Radio 1Xtra.

When asked about how he met Nas, Davido said:

“Everything in this album really just happened with the Grace of God and it was just luck. I was at on of Hitboy’s studios working and I’m like ‘let me go to the bathroom real quick’. I use the bathroom and as I come out I’m washing my hands and I look to my right and I just see Nas. True story!

“He was like ‘Are you Davido?’ and I’m like ‘Yeah’. It was crazy.

“I went back to the studio recording and I look behind me and just see Nas comes in the studio, he’s bumping his head.

” I asked ‘Do you think you can give me a verse?’ and he agreed. 15 minutes later the verse was done. Two days later we shot the video and it was amazing”.

“I didn’t know I’m this famous, Mercy Eke brags

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

The winner of the fourth season of Big Brother Naija, Mercy Eke has bragged about how famous she is.

In the viral video, the BBNaija winner was seen walking down the airport as her fans spotted her and exchanged pleasantries with her.

The BBNaija star in the video, expressed her excitement over the greeting as she noted that she never knew she’s this famous, and everybody knows her.

“Wow. Guys. I didn’t know I’m this famous. Oh my God for real? Like everybody knows me. I didn’t know everybody knows me. Like everybody knows me.”

#ABetterTime: Na Who Get Mind Dey Feature Mayorkun For Song – Asisat Oshoala

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 14, 2020

By

Nigerian female footballer Asisat Oshoala says whoever features Mayorkun in their son has mind.

Asisat tweeted this while praising Davido on his new album #ABetterTime, she wrote;

“Haaaaaaaa Na who get mind Dey feature

@IamMayorKun for song ooo….that boy Dey collect people song from dem big up @davido#ABetterTime”

