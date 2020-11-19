‘It’s Our Anniversary Month’, Mabel Makun Shares Photo With Husband, AY

Mabel Makun, wife of popular comedian, AY Makun, has shared a new photo of she and her husband together on her Instagram page.

The calm and unassuming beautiful wife of the veteran stand-up comedian turned award winning filmmaker wrote that she is basking in the euphoria of their wedding anniversary month.

In her words:

“Allow me to swank you with my Jerry husband that sometimes can be Tom. It’s our anniversary month.”

Information Nigeria recalls the comedian cum actor shared recently via Twitter that he is appalled by the state of living in Nigeria. In his words:

“A lot of people are struggling to survive in this country.”

