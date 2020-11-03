Its disrespectful to drop money on a ladies table at the bar- BBN’s Frodd

Former Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Frodd has disclosed that it’s disrespectful for a man to leave money on the table of a lady at the bar.

According to him, this isn’t oppression or anything of that sort but it’s just disrespectful for a guy to leave money on the table of a lady at the bar.

Adding that if you want to pay for her drink you do so or if you want to give her money you sign a blank check for her if you can afford but not to leave a bundle of cash which its source isn’t known on her table.

He said this while reacting to a post of a lady claiming a guy came to her table and dropped a bundle of cash and left without saying a word to her.

Screenshot below;