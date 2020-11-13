Toyin Abraham warns fans comparing Davido, Wizkid & Burna Boy’s album

Actress Toyin Abraham who is arguably one of the most popular Nollywood actresses’ in Nigeria today has slammed a Media users for comparing Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy’s albums.

Abraham, who is fondly called Mummy Ire, reacting to a social media post asking which album is the album of the year slammed Nigerians to stop comparing the three always.

According to Nollywood actress and businesswoman, their comparison is becoming boring and the three artists are doing great on their own and fans love them therefore they should put an end to the comparison.

Toyin Abraham was born in Auchi, a town in Edo State in southern Nigeria, but spent her early life in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in southwestern Nigeria.

She went to Osun State Polytechnic Iree; from 1999-2002, where she had her Pre- National Diploma, and Ordinary National Diploma. She obtained a Higher National Diploma Certificate in Marketing from Ibadan Polytechnic. Toyin Abraham has starred in many movies and recently starred in a movie called Black Val.