Israel Adesanya Gets New Challenge; See Who He Would Face Next

Nigerian boxer and MMA superstar Israel Adesanya will fight for the UFC light-heavyweight title next, Dana White confirms.

Recall that Adesanya, 31, defended his UFC middleweight title at UFC 253 when he destroyed Paulo Costa.

He eyed a fight against Jared Cannonier but he failed to get past Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

Instead, ‘The Last Stylebender’ will now move up in weight to challenge UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

Champ squared. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 31, 2020

The UFC president revealed the middleweight king’s next fight following Saturday’s event.

When asked if Adesanya will face Blachowicz next, he replied: “Yes!”

The Last @Stylebender is heading to 205lbs!@DanaWhite confirms that Israel Adesanya will fight Jan Blachowicz for the light-heavyweight title in 2021. pic.twitter.com/5moJ9wrfng — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 1, 2020

White continued: “Listen when the fight was over on Fight Island, the last fight, I was like I’m going to have to sit down with this kid and convince him on why he needs to fight [Robert] Whittaker.

“Whittaker comes out and says he doesn’t want to fight him. Craziest sh*t I’ve ever seen.

“So, there’s no arguing with Israel now. I thought Whittaker deserved the shot and Whittaker doesn’t want it so we’ll let him do it.”

Just the other day, the Polish powerhouse teased a potential clash with the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

“I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next,” he tweeted.

“No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let’s do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guy.”