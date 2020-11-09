IPOB Trying To Incite Another Civil War – Umahi

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has accused the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) of trying to incite another civil war in Nigeria.

He made this statement when he led other governors from the region to a meeting with Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike which was held in Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Umahi in his statement noted that southeast leaders are in the meeting to verify the reports making rounds over the alleged killing of Igbo people in the state.

He, however, said they found out the claims Igbos were being killed in Rivers were false.

Umahi noted that after listening to Wike’s side of the incident, it has become imperative for Igbos to distance themselves from IPOB.

The Governor said he found it nauseating that IPOB could go to Benue and Rivers State to hoist its flag and claim the territories belong to the Igbo people.