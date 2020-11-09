IPOB: Ohanaeze, South-East Governors Meet Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Sunday played host to South-East governors at the Rivers State Government House.

According to reports, the governors from the South-Eastern states were led to the meeting by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.

The meeting was in connection with the recent activities of hoodlums identified by security agencies as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.

At the meeting, Wike declared that the state will continue to be home to people of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality.

The governor also went on to debunk rumours that he is chasing Igbos out of Rivers State which is not true because the state has an enduring relationship with the Igbos.

“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.

“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you.”