National News
IPOB: Ohanaeze, South-East Governors Meet Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on Sunday played host to South-East governors at the Rivers State Government House.
According to reports, the governors from the South-Eastern states were led to the meeting by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State.
The meeting was in connection with the recent activities of hoodlums identified by security agencies as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Oyigbo Local Government Area of the State.
At the meeting, Wike declared that the state will continue to be home to people of the Igbo Ethnic Nationality.
The governor also went on to debunk rumours that he is chasing Igbos out of Rivers State which is not true because the state has an enduring relationship with the Igbos.
“Tell your people, Rivers people will continue to live together with Igbos. Don’t allow your sons to tell you lies. Igbos are innovative and hardworking. There can’t be Nigeria without Igbos. Nobody should take them for granted. But that doesn’t mean you must allow criminals to spoil your name.
“If I hate Igbos, I won’t appoint your son into my state cabinet two times. But you have to obey rules. Don’t allow criminals to dictate to you.”
National News
WTO DG: Nigeria Will Press The Right Buttons – Garba Shehu
Presidential aide Garba Shehu has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has reached out to multiple world leaders to ensure their support for Nigeria’s WTO candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, despite the postponement of the announcement date for a new DG.
Garba Shehu disclosed this on Sunday in an interview on Channels TV Sunday Politics.
He said President Buhari has discussed with multiple leaders, to thank them for their support and also maintain support for Nigeria’s candidate which he says is bearing results.
“President Buhari has been talking to all world leaders. At some point, Ngozi Iweala had a list of those to be talked to, so President Buhari talked to them; some to thank for being so strong in their support, others maybe to be encouraged to firm up their support for her candidacy and we are seeing the result of this.”
National News
Malami: There Isn’t Enough Evidence To Prosecute 33 Indicted SARS Operatives
Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has expressed that there is not enough evidence to prosecute 33 personnel of the now-disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS) of the police indicted by a presidential panel in 2019.
Explaining why the former SARS operatives can’t face prosecution, the report observed that the cases brought against the ex-operatives do not meet standards for it to proceed to prosecution stage as no proper investigation was conducted.
According to reports, the AGF said the report “does not meet prosecutorial needs” as it was said to be lacking in vital exhibits, such as “medical evidence and statements of the suspects.”
The report added that for the AGF’s office to be able to prosecute the cases, the affected officers must be made to undergo disciplinary actions and dismissed from police service where necessary, while the IGP should set up a special team to further investigate the individual cases.
It noted that after this has been done, the prosecution can then begin either at federal or state levels depending on the outcome of the investigations.
National News
Jonathan To Biden, Harris: Be Magnanimous In Victory
Former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has called on the United States president-elect, Joe Biden, to be magnanimous in victory.
He gave the advice in a press statement on Sunday titled, ‘Goodwill message to the United States president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris’.
Biden of the Democratic Party won Tuesday’s presidential election to become the 46th elected President of the United States.
“I congratulate President-elect, Joe Biden, and Vice President-elect, Kamala Harris, on their victory at the November 3, 2020 US Presidential election,” part of the statement read.
Jonathan also celebrated the election of Kamala Harris as the Vice-president elect.
“My special thoughts and prayers go to Mrs. Harris for making history as the first woman and first person of African American ancestry to be elected as Vice President of the United States.
“This is one big step for her, and one giant leap for the Black Race and the female gender.
