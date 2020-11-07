National News
Insurgency Didn’t Start From Protest – Shehu Sani Replies Zulum
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the Boko Haram insurgency didn’t start from protest as opined by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Recall that while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Governor Zulum warned #EndSARS protesters across the country to exercise caution, saying the Boko Haram crisis started through protests.
Reacting to this statement, the former lawmaker from Kaduna opined that the insurgency in the country started from extrajudicial killing.
He wrote:
“No Professor, BH insurgency didn’t start from protest; it started from extrajudicial killing.”
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 6, 2020
National News
Change: Please Bear With FG, Lai Mohammed Begs Nigerians
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has appealed to Nigerians to continue to understand and bear with them as they strive to fulfill promises made to them.
The Minister made the appeal in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Friday, where he spoke at a town hall meeting with traditional rulers, youths, market men and women as well as other stakeholders.
Mohammed expressed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is dealing with the challenge of scarce resources hence may not have impacted Nigerians as planned or would have loved to do.
He also added that the global COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected resources available to the government and therefore appealed for perseverance, understanding, and patience from Nigerians.
In his words “If we have not done enough or we have not touched everybody, we appeal that you please bear with us.
National News
Zulum On #EndSARS: Boko Haram Started Through Protests
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has warned youths who took part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful, saying that was exactly how terrorist group, Boko Haram started.
Zulum stated that insurgency began when the youths commenced a protest against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital, Maiduguri.
The governor gave the warning while answering questions from journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.
While calling for caution, he pointed out that while innocent people are bearing the brunt of Boko Haram, some of the arrowheads of the protest have relocated from the state to Abuja, Lagos, or abroad.
National News
Court Grants CBN’s Request To Freeze Accounts Of 19 #EndSARS Protesters
In a new development, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has obtained a court order to freeze the bank accounts linked to #EndSARS promoters in the country.
Recall that the Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday, October 20, filed an ex-parte court application to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company adjudged to be masterminds of the recent nationwide protests against police brutality in Nigeria.
Weeks after the filing of the motion, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order on Thursday, November 5, 2020.
Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.
Others are: Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.
