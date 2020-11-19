National News
Insecurity: Saraki Rolls Out Recommendations To Buhari After Kidnap Of 12 Police Officers
President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki on how to tackle insecurity in Nigeria.
The former Governor of Kwara State called on Buhari to work with the country’s brightest and most experienced minds in order to end issues of insecurity, especially in the area of banditry and kidnappings.
Saraki made these recommendations following the abduction of twelve police officers.
He charged Buhari to work with former presidents, retired officers in curbing the issue of kidnapping in the country.
The former Senate President urged Buhari to urgently call for help for the menace of kidnapping in Nigeria.
He wrote:
“After posting a tweet on the kidnap of the 12 policemen yesterday, the thought of the damning implication that sad incident has for our country continues to disturb me.
“The kidnapping issue is not a problem for President Buhari alone. It is a problem confronting and threatening all Nigerians.
“I am convinced that this is a problem for all of us, and as such, I advise Mr. President to urgently call for help from all and sundry. All hands must be on deck. If we don’t address the problem of kidnapping urgently it will engulf the entire nation.
“In this country, we have brilliant, serving and retired intelligence officers. We have experienced serving and retired military and other security officers who have had some of the best training available in the world in dealing with this type of problem.
“We also have former Presidents and heads of state who have great ideas on security. And, we have traditional rulers who, by their background, have strong insights they can contribute on this issue.“What is more, in our Nigeria there are some of the best IT brains who can help deploy technology towards solving the kidnap cases and eliminating this security threat.
“Then there are many countries whom we have a good relationship with and who have confronted similar problems in the past and used technology and modern techniques to overcome them.
“These countries, I am sure, will be more than willing to assist. They know this is a problem threatening our existence as a country. In my humble opinion, Mr. President, should tap into these abundant resources because what we have on our hands is a national emergency.
“From my own perspective, wherever the idea is coming from – be it from a retired security officer, an opposition leader or even a foreign country – what is important at this juncture is to put an end to this national menace.
“I am sure that if all these people are ‘locked’ up in one room together and with the abundant talents and resources that will be available to tap into, they will most certainly produce a workable, action plan that can immediately be implemented to solve the kidnapping problem.”
”This wickedness is too much” – Singer Simi blast Nigerian leaders over ASUU Strike
Alternative music singer, Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi has taken to her social media page to lambaste Nigerian leaders over what she tagged ‘wickedness’ for allowing the ASSU strike linger on.
The Academic Staff Union of Universities have been on strike for more than 8 months now and it has negatively impacted the youths.. most of who have nothing else to do.
Negotiations between the FG and ASUU to meet demands and end the strike have always been futile and more Nigerians are now begging for a quick solution to be brokered.
Simi is angered by all these and she took to her page to share her thoughts.
Read her post below ;
Higher institutions on strike for months almost, if not every, year. The odds are always stacked against the average Nigerian. You spend the first half of ur life just trying to survive. To eat. To catch up. When you finally decide to settle, you don’t have enough to do even that
Taking away the hopes and dreams of the youth. Destroying their futures so they’re ready to settle for crumbs. Just so they can live to see the next day and fight for more crumbs. Because they’re not your own children, their futures don’t matter???? Shame on you!!!
If the leaders in our own country can’t have compassion on their own people, then what can we really do? They get into power and abuse it, abuse the people they should be serving. The rest of the world laughing at the so called giant of Africa. Shame on all of you!!
Imagine doing a 4yr course for 8 years…still no job. This modafukkin wickedness is too much.
— Simi (@SympLySimi) November 18, 2020
Don’t Harass Members Of Public, Be Professional- Makinde Warns Amotekun Members
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has issued a stern warning to members of Amotekun not to harass any member of the public.
Makinde issued the warning during the passing out parade of the pioneer members of Amotekun Corps in the State on Wednesday at the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education in Oyo.
He urged members of the public to cooperate with the Corps.
Makinde while speaking, said that the 1,500 Amotekun Corps personnel would be posted to all the 351 electoral wards in the state.
He urged the Corps personnel to exhibit a high level of professionalism while discharging their duties.
He said, “You are not to harass anybody. You are to exhibit a high level of professionalism.
“Our regional integration in the South West with Amotekun will come to limelight.
“Anyone who is not authorized to walk in the night should not walk in the night.
“Don’t let Amotekun beat you with Koboko.”
FG Delegation’s Absence At South-South Governors Meeting Not Out Of Disrespect – Presidency
The Presidency has come out to explain that the absence of its representatives from a meeting of South-South governors fixed for Tuesday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State was not out of disrespect.
This was disclosed in a statement signed on Wednesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
Recall that the South-South Governors demanded an apology from the Presidency over its absence from the meeting.
The statement was titled “South-South Assembly disrupted by emergency security meeting -Presidency.”
Shehu explained that the Federal Government delegation was absent at the meeting because of an emergency meeting of the National Security Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on the same day.
He said a new date for the meeting would be fixed after dues consultations.
