National News
Insecurity: ‘El-Rufai Is An Absolute Failure’ – Aisha Yesufu
Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has described the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as an absolute failure over the increasing insecurity in the State.
Yesufu, who is the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, on Tuesday, described El-Rufai as a divisive bigot who does not care about the security of the State.
She made this remark while reacting to a comment by a Twitter user who raised alarm about the abduction of her brothers and sisters in Zaria, Kaduna.
The popular activist wrote:
“Nasir El Rufai @elrufai is a divisive bigot who doesn’t care about what happens to the citizens in his State. Social media bill and looking for Aisha Yesufu’s address concerns him more than the security of his citizens. @GovKaduna is an absolute failure #FreeNorth.”
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 3, 2020
National News
Malami: Hoodlums Wearing Army Uniform Behind Lekki Shooting
Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said there is a possibility that the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki was done by hoodlums and not soldiers, and that investigation needs to be carried out to determine who shot the protesters.
Malami disclosed this during a press briefing with reporters in Abuja on Monday.
Malami said on Monday in a news conference that it would be pre-emptive to say that there has even been a shooting and that the possibility the act was done by hoodlums should be considered.
“You cannot rule out the possibility of perhaps hoodlums that set in to create a scene… could equally partake in the process,” Malami said.
National News
#EndSARS: Killing Of Police Officers Is Evil, Says El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has described the killing of police officers by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests across the country as evil.
The governor stated this while addressing newsmen after a meeting of the Northern Governors Forum and traditional rulers in Kaduna, yesterday.
He expressed that the police must be supported to discharge their duties.
He said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had briefed the meeting on the #EndSARS protest and its aftermath.
“We support the police, we believe that there may be some bad eggs in the police just as there are bad eggs in any organisation, but it is no excuse to destroy or kill policemen.
“We hope to expand the footprints and the effectiveness of the Nigerian police in accordance with their mandate.
El-Rufai also expressed that those who hijacked the protests as anti-democratic forces.
National News
#EndSARS: Northern Governors Seek Censorship Of Social Media
Northern states governors under the Northern Governors’ Forum have called for the censorship of social media in order to “avoid the spread of fake news.”
This they made known at a meeting they held in Kaduna on Monday, which had Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to the President, Boss Mustapha, the Secretary-General of the Federation, and Senator Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate in attendance..
According to the governors, the effect of uncontrolled social media is devastating, while also condemning the “subversive” actions of some #EndSARS protesters.
They also condemned recent attacks on persons and properties by thugs.
“The superlative agitations and other change regime actions outside the ballot box soon take advantage of the peaceful protests to push for their separative agenda. The meeting endorses the indivisibility, indissolubility, and oneness of the nation.
“The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news. Therefore, calls for major control mechanism and censorship of the social media practice in Nigeria
“Meeting raises attention on the need to keep a strict watch on the Federal Capital Territory to guide against unwarranted and destructive protests to safeguard critical assets of the nation,” part of a communique signed by Simon Lalong, Chairman, Northern States Governors’ Forum, read.
