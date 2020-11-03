Insecurity: ‘El-Rufai Is An Absolute Failure’ – Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has described the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as an absolute failure over the increasing insecurity in the State.

Yesufu, who is the co-convener of BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, on Tuesday, described El-Rufai as a divisive bigot who does not care about the security of the State.

She made this remark while reacting to a comment by a Twitter user who raised alarm about the abduction of her brothers and sisters in Zaria, Kaduna.

The popular activist wrote:

“Nasir El Rufai @elrufai is a divisive bigot who doesn’t care about what happens to the citizens in his State. Social media bill and looking for Aisha Yesufu’s address concerns him more than the security of his citizens. @GovKaduna is an absolute failure #FreeNorth.”