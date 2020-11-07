Politics
INEC Presents Report Of 2019 General Elections
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has publicly presented its `Report of the 2019 General Election.’
According to reports, the commission also made a public presentation of the ` Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of the Commission’s Retreats and Stakeholder Engagements.’’
INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the presentation while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja,
The Commission’s chief revealed at the briefing that the `Report of the 2019 General Election’ has 13 Chapters covering major issues.
These according to him include challenges associated with the preparation and conduct of the election, lessons learnt, and specific recommendations for addressing them.
Mr Yakubu said the second report “the Review of the 2019 General Election’’ contained 180 recommendations including recommendations for test running and adoption of e-voting as well as adoption of early/special voting for election duty and other related officials.
According to the INEC chief, the implementation of the recommendations led to the improvements in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.
He, however, stated that other recommendations in the reports would require legislative backings by the National Assembly to be implemented.
What Will Happen To Me After I Stop Working For Buhari – Femi Adesina
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said only God will determine what happens to him after the exit of his principal in 2023.
Adesina stated this in a piece on Friday titled, ‘We have different paths to tread in life.’
The presidential aide stated that he looks forward to his exit as presidential spokesman, adding that even life does not last forever.
Adesina expressed concerns over certain comments by his detractors, stressing that nobody could determine his destiny after 2023.
Adesina further expressed that all image-makers to the nation’s heads of state since 1976 all succeeded after office and he is not going to be an exception.
Shehu Sani Reacts To Allegations Of Electoral Malpractices In US Election
Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, on Friday reacted to the allegations of electoral malpractices that have trailed the US presidential election in 2020.
Sani in a post on Twitter noted that the presidential election has exposed the vulnerability of US democracy.
Sani in his reaction to the development wrote:
“American model of democracy has been a reference point for standard, order, and responsibility. It has been an example of freedom and good conduct.”
“We all now know about its imperfections and vulnerabilities. Like in everything else, pick the good and take lessons from the bad.”
How Ladoja Could Have Avoided Impeachment: Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that the impeachment of a former governor of Oyo State, Rasidi Ladoja, was not a result of his failed third term bid.
Obasanjo spoke during the launch of former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala’s book, titled “Amazing Grace”, which held at the Trenchard Hall, the University of Ibadan on Thursday.
Ladoja who became Governor of Oyo State in 2003 was impeached in 2006 but was reinstated after 11 months.
Recall that Obasanjo’s perceived bid to serve another term after his presidency between 1999 and 2007 was resisted by the National Assembly.
Obasanjo has, however, denied trying to use extra-constitutional means to stay in power.
The former president, at the event, said that he was shocked over an allegation against him that Ladoja was impeached due to his (Ladoja) opposition to his (Obasanjo) quest for a third term in office.
Obasanjo said Ladoja was removed from office because of his “failure to accommodate the duo of his late political leader, Lamidi Adedibu and Yekinni Adeojo after his emergence as the governor of Oyo State.”
