INEC Presents Report Of 2019 General Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has publicly presented its `Report of the 2019 General Election.’

According to reports, the commission also made a public presentation of the ` Review of the 2019 General Election: Report of the Commission’s Retreats and Stakeholder Engagements.’’

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made the presentation while briefing journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja,

The Commission’s chief revealed at the briefing that the `Report of the 2019 General Election’ has 13 Chapters covering major issues.

These according to him include challenges associated with the preparation and conduct of the election, lessons learnt, and specific recommendations for addressing them.

Mr Yakubu said the second report “the Review of the 2019 General Election’’ contained 180 recommendations including recommendations for test running and adoption of e-voting as well as adoption of early/special voting for election duty and other related officials.

According to the INEC chief, the implementation of the recommendations led to the improvements in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

He, however, stated that other recommendations in the reports would require legislative backings by the National Assembly to be implemented.