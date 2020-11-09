INEC Chairman To Handover As Tenure Expires On Monday

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is expected to hand over to an acting chairman who will oversee the affairs of the agency today.

The acting chairman will be in charge of the Commission pending the confirmation of Professor Yakubu’s reappointment for another five years by the Senate.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the conference hall of the commission’s headquarters in Abuja at 2 pm.

Until his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu was first appointed INEC chairman in October 2015 but was officially sworn in on November 9, 2015.