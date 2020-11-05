INEC Announces Date To Introduce Electronic Voting In Nigeria’s Elections

Professor Yakubu Mahmood, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has stated that electronic voting may be introduced during the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Mahmood disclosed this while defending the commission’s 2021 budget before the House of Reps Committee on INEC on Thursday.

The INEC chairman further stated that the electoral body is working on a better measure to conduct free and fair elections in the country.

“I, however, urge the Senate to approve the spending of N5.2 billion from the special INEC fund to make up for the shortfall in the 2020 budget which was reduced due to the Coronavirus pandemic,” he said.