Yul Edochie gives thanks to God for surviving accident in 2019

Yul Edochie, recently took his fans and followers down memory lane back to the year 2019 when he was involved in a car accident that almost claimed his life.

In a recent Twitter post, he shared a photo of his wrecked car and revealed the accident was a changing point for him as he has since dedicated his life to helping others and spreading the gospel of God.

He wrote: “In 2019 I actually died in this accident. My whole life was flashed before me in a second & a voice told me ‘it’s over’, then blackout. But God gave me a 2nd life. This 2nd life is dedicated to helping people, making the world a better place & spreading the word of God.”