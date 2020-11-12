Immigration: Canada makes clarification on refugee application process

The Canadian Government has made a clarification on its refugee application process for Nigerians and other nationals following reports that Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch has been granted asylum in Canada over a death threat allegation by the entertainer, for her involvement during the endsars protest.

The Office of the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in a statement released on Wednesday November 11, stated that it does not accept refugee applications directly from people and no one could guarantee approval of immigration applications except Canadian migration officers.

The statement added that the Canadian government works with the United Nations Refugee Agency, other designated referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individuals in need of resettlement, and who are outside their home country.

It read;

‘A message from the Government of Canada’

“Canadian Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, Consulates-General or Honorary Consulates do not accept refugee applications directly from people.

“Canada works with the United Nations Refugee Agency, other designated referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individuals in need of resettlement, and who are outside their home country.

“You cannot apply directly for resettlement. You must be referred to Canada by a designated referral organization or a private sponsor.

“No one can guarantee that your immigration application will be fast-tracked or approved. Only a Canadian migration officer can decide if you can come to Canada.

“All the information you need to apply to visit or immigrate to Canada is available free on the official Government of Canada website.”