Immigration: Canada makes clarification on refugee application process
The Canadian Government has made a clarification on its refugee application process for Nigerians and other nationals following reports that Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch has been granted asylum in Canada over a death threat allegation by the entertainer, for her involvement during the endsars protest.
The Office of the High Commission of Canada to Nigeria in a statement released on Wednesday November 11, stated that it does not accept refugee applications directly from people and no one could guarantee approval of immigration applications except Canadian migration officers.
The statement added that the Canadian government works with the United Nations Refugee Agency, other designated referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individuals in need of resettlement, and who are outside their home country.
It read;
‘A message from the Government of Canada’
“Canadian Embassies, High Commissions, Consulates, Consulates-General or Honorary Consulates do not accept refugee applications directly from people.
“Canada works with the United Nations Refugee Agency, other designated referral organizations and private sponsors to identify individuals in need of resettlement, and who are outside their home country.
“You cannot apply directly for resettlement. You must be referred to Canada by a designated referral organization or a private sponsor.
“No one can guarantee that your immigration application will be fast-tracked or approved. Only a Canadian migration officer can decide if you can come to Canada.
“All the information you need to apply to visit or immigrate to Canada is available free on the official Government of Canada website.”
If I Run For Political Office Nobody Can Beat Me -Davido Brags (Video)
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido says if he runs for political office, nobody would beat him to it.
The ‘FEM’ crooner revealed this during an interview with Ndani Tv after the interviewer mentioned that at some point he said he wanted to do politics, Davido responded;
”Omo not this time, but I know say if I run I would win,nobody can beat me”
Husbands Who Love Their Wives Will Earn Their Wives’ Submission: Oyedepo
Bishop Oyedepo’s wife, Faith Oyedepo says husbands who ultimately love and respect their wives will earn their wives submission.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Faith Oyedepo wrote;
“Husbands who ultimately love and respect their wives will earn their wives’ submission. #Submission #FaithOyedepo”
Man cancels UK trip because his girlfriend broke up with him
A Nigerian man in an emotional state carried out an irrational action in reaction to a heartbreak he suffered at the hands of his woman.
The man in question canceled a trip to the United Kingdom due to his heartbroken state.
He was scheduled to travel out on a work-related training but he did not show up on the day of the trip, hence missing the opportunity.
An analyst on Twitter shared the story which he said involved his colleague.
He added that their boss was not happy about the fact that he missed the trip which resources had gone into, so he deducted the funds expended from the affected man’s salary.
“One guy was supposed to go to UK for training, but he didn’t make it.
“Why?
“He broke up with his girlfriend.
“Of course my MD was not amused, and the money was deducted from his salary,” the Twitter analyst wrote.
One guy was supposed to go to UK for training,, but he didn’t make it.
Why?
He broke up with his girlfriend.
Of course my MD was not amused, and the money was deducted from his salary.
— Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) November 11, 2020
