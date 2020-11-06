Entertainment
‘I’m Working On My New Movie’ – BBNaija’s TrikyTee
Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, TrikyTee, has revealed that he is working on his new movie. The reality TV star and filmmaker shared this details on his Instagram story.
The Bayelsa native had thrown a blank space at his fans for them to ask him questions. One of the questions he received was on his new project.
“Any movie coming up“, the question read.
“Yes working on it as we speak!!!”, he replied.
The reality TV star, who is also a musician, revealed that he will be working on a new movie with his colleague, Vee. A fan had asked when he will be releasing a song with her.
“Very soon!!!“, he replied.
See his replies below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Trikytee Receives Political Appointment From Bayelsa State Governor
Congratulations are in order for Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Trikytee as he accepted a political appointment from the governor of Bayelsa state, Duoye Diri.
The reality TV star has been appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to the state Governor.
Information Nigeria recalls fellow ex-housemate, Nengi received the same appointment and she was made the Face of Bayelsa State as well as an ambassador for the girl child.
Trikytee expressed his gratitude to Governor Diri as he shared the good news.
Sharing a photo from his visit, he wrote;
“I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State
Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful…”
See the post below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Kiddwaya Surprises Erica With Bouquet Of Flowers (Video)
Former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate, Kiddwaya surprised Erica with a beautiful bouquet of pink flowers.
The reality TV star, who is currently Turkey, managed to pull a few strings for his fellow co-star to brighten his up her day.
Erica had shared a video of the sweet gesture on Instagram along with a caption which reads; “Lovely surprise”.
In the video, the actress showed off the gorgeous flowers and one could tell that she was pleased with it.
However, she didn’t reveal who sent the flowers.
Kiddwaya later took to his Twitter page to write;
“I think she liked the flowers”
Watch the video below:
A surprise flower for #Erica, a tweet from #Kiddwaya…..there seems to be joy in the #Kiddrica camp #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/kPkDvOmSjG
— RealityTving #EndPolicebrutality (@RealityTving) November 6, 2020
Entertainment
Bayelsa State Governor Appoints BBNaija’s Nengi As Senior Special Appointment
Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has appointed Big Brother Naija second runner-up, Nengi as his Senior Special Assistant and Face of Bayelsa State.
The reality TV star was also made the ambassador for the girl child.
This comes after the ex-beauty queen and reality star arrived in the state with her fellow ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure.
The reality TV star then paid a visit to the state governor on Friday and the appointment was given to her.
Taking to Twitter, Neo shared the exciting news as he tweeted;
“Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister Green heart
@nengiofficial”
