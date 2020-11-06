‘I’m Working On My New Movie’ – BBNaija’s TrikyTee

Former BBNaija Lockdown housemate, TrikyTee, has revealed that he is working on his new movie. The reality TV star and filmmaker shared this details on his Instagram story.

The Bayelsa native had thrown a blank space at his fans for them to ask him questions. One of the questions he received was on his new project.

“Any movie coming up“, the question read.

“Yes working on it as we speak!!!”, he replied.

The reality TV star, who is also a musician, revealed that he will be working on a new movie with his colleague, Vee. A fan had asked when he will be releasing a song with her.

“Very soon!!!“, he replied.

See his replies below: