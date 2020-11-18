Connect with us

Entertainment

‘I’m The Devil’s Daddy’ – YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says

Published

2 hours ago

on

‘I'm The Devil's Daddy’ - YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says

Temmie Ovwasa

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, declared herself as the ‘devil’s daddy’ after a follower queried her over her recent post on Instagram.

The singer, who identifies as queer, had shared a photo of herself with the words;

“Portrait of a woman who has fallen from grace and into the hands of evil.”

The singer’s post

The singer’s post

Reacting to the post, a follower, who tried to clarify the meaning of her caption, wrote;

“So basically you are the devils child now.”

And Temmie responded saying;

“I’m her Daddy.”

Read Also: ‘I Was 19, Queer And Just Excited To Be In The Closet When I Joined YBNL’ – Temmie Ovwasa Reveals

See her post below:

The exchange between the singer and her fans

The exchange between the singer and her fans

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Entertainment

#LekkiMassacre: Nigerians Salute DJ Switch For Her Bravery

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to salute popular disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her bravery on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The turntable disc jockey had remained at the Lekki Tollgate to capture the shooting of peaceful protesters by military officers on her Instagram Live.

Information Nigeria recalls the 2013 Glo X Factor winner sought asylum in Canada after reportedly receiving threats from the authorities for daring to record the tragic incident.

Read AlsoWe are not in search of DJ Switch — Army

In honor of her courageous act, Twitter users have written remarkable things about her on Wednesday, November 18.

Thank you Dj Switch for all you did 20.10.20 am so grateful …. trust me you will be remembered in my heart forever …#LekkiMasscre“, a tweet reads.

See tweets below:

https://twitter.com/PondzJoe/status/1328978706610655232?s=20

https://twitter.com/Yemihazan/status/1328991031346556928?s=20

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch ‘How Far’ Podcast On Friday

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

Temi Otedola, Mr Eazi To Launch 'How Far' Podcast On Friday

Popular celebrity couple, Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi, are in a steady relationship as they prepare to launch their first podcast known as ‘How Far’.

Otedola, who has been getting rave reviews for her performance in Kunle Afolayan’s new flick ‘Citation’, took to her Twitter page to share the news.

She wrote:

“We started a podcast!!! Me and @mreazi new podcast – HOW FAR – launches this Friday. You’ll be able to listen to our weekly conversations via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and anywhere you listen to podcasts. It’s about to be madness…. #HowFarPodcast”

Read Also‘Sense Of Responsibility Kept Us Going’ – Mr Eazi Speaks On His Relationship With Temi Otedola

The lovebirds seize every opportunity to publicly flaunt their three-year relationship.

See Temi Otedola’s tweet below:

 

Continue Reading

Entertainment

My Genre Of Music Is Called ‘Spirit’ – Singer, Tems

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

 

My Genre Of Music Is Called 'Spirit' - Singer, Tems

Tems

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, has revealed her genre of music. According to the singer and songwriter, it is known as ‘spirit’, but it is not common in Nigeria.

A fan had asked the question on Twitter. The tweet reads:

“What genre would one call Tems style of music? I personally don’t think it falls into one or even 2 categories. I feel it’s at least 4 genres mixed together.”

Read AlsoSinger Tems Unveils Track List For Her New EP, ‘For Broken Ears’

The ‘Try Me’ crooner then explained thus:

“It’s called ‘Spirit’. It’s new to y’all, some are currently tryna tap into it, creating fusions of it. Which means it’s growing.”

See her tweet below:

 

Continue Reading

Trending