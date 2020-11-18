‘I’m The Devil’s Daddy’ – YBNL Princess, Temmie Ovwasa Says

Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa, also known as YBNL Princess, declared herself as the ‘devil’s daddy’ after a follower queried her over her recent post on Instagram.

The singer, who identifies as queer, had shared a photo of herself with the words;

“Portrait of a woman who has fallen from grace and into the hands of evil.”

Reacting to the post, a follower, who tried to clarify the meaning of her caption, wrote;

“So basically you are the devils child now.”

And Temmie responded saying;

“I’m her Daddy.”

See her post below: