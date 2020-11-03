‘I’m Super Pumped About Forever With You’ – Gedoni Tells Khafi On Her 31st Birthday

Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his fiancée, Khafi Kareem as she turns a year older.

The fashion entrepreneur penned a heartwarming message to his woman, stating that he is excited about spending forever with her.

In her words;

“Age is no enemy to you just blow out your candles and make a beautiful Wish.

…………………………………………………………..

The dots above are the inner warmth and joy you bring me that I can’t put in words. It’s been an amazing one year plus with you and I’m super pumped about forever with you UFANIMA MI.

Instagram doesn’t have the space or typing field to list out all the amazing qualities you possess and exude; for want of words YOU ARE A GIFT TO

MY GENERATION Sugarine.

I LOVE YOU DEARLY QUEEN OF MY HEART ??

A very happy BIRTHDAY to you. May all your wishes; spoken and thought come through.

Bon Anniversaire Ma Cherie.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Khafi Remembers Late Brother On Her Birthday

See his post below: