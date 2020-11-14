‘I’m Proud Of Mayorkun’, Toke Makinwa Reveals

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has shared her excitement about Mayorkun’s feature on Davido’s newly released album, ‘A Better Time’.

The social media influencer and actress took to her Twitter page to state that she is proud of the achievements of the ‘Betty Butter’ crooner. She also congratulated Davido for putting together such an impressive body of work.

In her words:

“A better time is Solidddddd! @IamMayorkun makes me so proud, The best and I got a friend, sickkkkk. Congratulations to @davido, #ABTTHEALBUM is fire. Give us the recipe.”

Information Nigeria recalls the author and vlogger disclosed in a particular episode of her web series, ‘Toke’s Moments’, that she lost her virginity at the age of 13.

See her tweet below: