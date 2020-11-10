‘I’m Not Going To Be Your Perfect Celebrity All The Time’ – Erica Tells Fans

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim took to her Twitter handle on Monday to pour out her mind.

Erica noted that she wonders why she hasn’t had problems with some of the people she knew way before she joined the highly reality coveted show.

In her words;

“I wonder why I haven’t had issues with my people I’ve known before the house but can’t say the same for the people I met after, they all have one thing in common, selfish interests. I run from those people!

The reality TV star then dwindled the hopes of fans, who expect her to be prim and proper at all times as she said;

“I’m not going to be your perfect celebrity all the time, I’m just a regular girl. I say what’s on my mind and it doesn’t have to be because of any drama

If you put too much pressure to be perfect on a human being, they will be stressed. I just want to tweet like a normal person so please be guided.”

The reality TV also mentioned that she is sure that she needs to go on a vacation on an island.

“Now I’m sure I need a vacation on an island and with no phones”, she tweeted.

A fan offered to pay for her trip and asked her to pick to any destination of her choice but she declined.

See her tweets below: