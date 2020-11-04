Ike Onyema breaks silence after alleged breakup from Mercy Eke

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has stated that he would vote for music entertainer, Falz, in the next coming 2023 presidential election, should the rapper decide to contest.
Daddy Freeze expressed that Falz has impressed him for lending his voice to the recent #EndSARS campaign, and as such, he (Freeze) would vote for Falz in 2023 presidential election.
He said:
“Some say the youths are the future… If this is true, then we need to start nominating youth leaders and support them morally and financially, so they can contest in 2023.
We must all pick candidates who are political VIRGINS; untainted by politics and its filth. Youths who are brave, bold, intellectual, enlightened, love truth and justice, while standing steadfast with the people.
Here is my presidential nominee for 2023, @falzthebahdguy
He has impressed me greatly and should he decide to contest, I would vote for him.“
