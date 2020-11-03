Entertainment
‘I’m Currently In A Place Of Healing’ – Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma
Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, has shared that she is currently in a place of healing. The chef and brand influencer took to her Instagram story to share her current state of mind.
She explained what healing does to her. It makes her cry when necessary. It also makes her pray and speak over her life.
The post reads:
“Currently in a place of healing. So I cry when I need to, I pray, I speak over my life, I have my moments, i let time do what it does.
Read Also: ‘My Love Is Undiluted’ – Tacha Celebrates Khafi On Her Birthday With Sweet Message
Don’t ever be afraid to allow yourself to feel pain and hurt. It is a part of life and growth. Growing pains are real.”
See her post below:
Entertainment
Ruggedman Discusses Police Brutality On New Talk Show
Nigerian veteran rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, better known as Ruggedman, has a new talk show titled ‘What’s Happening with Ruggedman’.
The first episode of the video podcast which premiered on YouTube has been dedicated to police brutality. In the episode, Ruggedman is joined by Opeyemi Onalaja, a survivor of police brutality.
She shares her experience with the musician.
Read Also: Ruggedman Reacts As FG Moves To Regulate Social Media
On October 31, the first episode was published with the note:
“As Ruggedman’s much talked about talk show ‘What’s Happening With Ruggedman’ premieres, it starts off with ‘Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police sergeant who was a victim of police brutality. Guess who killed him? This episode and the next two will take a ‘no holds barred’ look at police brutality from different angles.”
Watch the video HERE
Entertainment
‘Many Nigerians Are Greedy & Sentimental’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has stated that many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. The veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this known via his Twitter page.
His main reason for making such a statement is the next general elections in Nigeria. The producer cum blogger is skeptical about Nigerians speaking against bad governance with one voice in 2023. He added that nothing good will come out of Nigeria if many Nigerians continue to allow sentiments override logic.
Read Also: ‘I Hope Some Celebrities Don’t Betray Us In Next Elections’ – Samklef
In his words:
“So many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. Until they change their mindset nothing good will come out of Nigeria. 2023 they will still repeat the same pattern.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of ‘King Of Boys 2’
Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, also known as Oga Boss, has shared his final picture from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’. The entertainment executive, whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, took to his Twitter page to share the picture while revealing that he is done with his part on the movie set.
He also appreciated the cast and crew for contributing time and effort to produce a classic. In his words:
“King of Boys 2! Its a wrap! So much I want to write about this @kemiadetiba epic. I’m just excited and grateful we made another classic.
Read Also: #EndSWAT: ‘Nobody Should Negotiate On Our Behalf’ – Rapper IllBliss
Shout out to the crew and cast for laying their blood down for this. Odogwu Malay signing out!”
See his post below:
See the picture below:
Trending
- Entertainment9 hours ago
Ultimate Love Winner, Rosie Confirms Break Up With Kachi
- Entertainment10 hours ago
‘I Will Love To See Lesbianism Legalized In Nigeria’ – BBNaija‘s Diane
- News Feed16 hours ago
Doctor who treated injured victims from the Lekki shooting dies from COVID-19
- National News12 hours ago
#EndSARS: Northern Governors Seek Censorship Of Social Media
- News Feed16 hours ago
Soldiers Who Flogged Women For Indecent Dressing Arrested
- Entertainment7 hours ago
‘Nudity At 40 Is Distasteful’ – Uche Maduagwu Blasts Tiwa Savage
- National News6 hours ago
Malami: Hoodlums Wearing Army Uniform Behind Lekki Shooting
- News Feed16 hours ago
Hausa girls have the most premarital sex: Kemi Olunloyo