‘I’m Currently In A Place Of Healing’ – Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, has shared that she is currently in a place of healing. The chef and brand influencer took to her Instagram story to share her current state of mind.

She explained what healing does to her. It makes her cry when necessary. It also makes her pray and speak over her life.

The post reads:

“Currently in a place of healing. So I cry when I need to, I pray, I speak over my life, I have my moments, i let time do what it does.

Read Also: ‘My Love Is Undiluted’ – Tacha Celebrates Khafi On Her Birthday With Sweet Message

Don’t ever be afraid to allow yourself to feel pain and hurt. It is a part of life and growth. Growing pains are real.”

See her post below: