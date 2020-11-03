Connect with us

'I'm Currently In A Place Of Healing' – Davido's Girlfriend, Chioma

Published

5 hours ago

'I'm Currently In A Place Of Healing' - Davido's Girlfriend, Chioma
Chioma Avril Rowland

Davido’s soon-to-be wife, Chioma Avril Rowland

Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland, has shared that she is currently in a place of healing. The chef and brand influencer took to her Instagram story to share her current state of mind.

She explained what healing does to her. It makes her cry when necessary. It also makes her pray and speak over her life.

The post reads:

 “Currently in a place of healing. So I cry when I need to, I pray, I speak over my life, I have my moments, i let time do what it does.

"My Love Is Undiluted" – Tacha Celebrates Khafi On Her Birthday With Sweet Message

Don’t ever be afraid to allow yourself to feel pain and hurt. It is a part of life and growth. Growing pains are real.”

See her post below:

Chioma’s post

Ruggedman Discusses Police Brutality On New Talk Show

Published

5 hours ago

November 3, 2020

Ruggedman Discusses Police Brutality On New Talk Show
Ruggedman

Nigerian Rapper Ruggedman

Nigerian veteran rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, better known as Ruggedman, has a new talk show titled ‘What’s Happening with Ruggedman’.

The first episode of the video podcast which premiered on YouTube has been dedicated to police brutality. In the episode, Ruggedman is joined by Opeyemi Onalaja, a survivor of police brutality.

She shares her experience with the musician.

Ruggedman Reacts As FG Moves To Regulate Social Media

On October 31, the first episode was published with the note:

“As Ruggedman’s much talked about talk show ‘What’s Happening With Ruggedman’ premieres, it starts off with ‘Opeyemi Onalaja, the daughter of a police sergeant who was a victim of police brutality. Guess who killed him? This episode and the next two will take a ‘no holds barred’ look at police brutality from different angles.”

Watch the video HERE

'Many Nigerians Are Greedy & Sentimental' – Samklef

Published

5 hours ago

November 3, 2020

'I Hope Some Celebrities Don't Betray Us In Next Elections' - Samklef

Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has stated that many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. The veteran music producer, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, made this known via his Twitter page.

His main reason for making such a statement is the next general elections in Nigeria. The producer cum blogger is skeptical about Nigerians speaking against bad governance with one voice in 2023. He added that nothing good will come out of Nigeria if many Nigerians continue to allow sentiments override logic.

'I Hope Some Celebrities Don't Betray Us In Next Elections' – Samklef

In his words:

“So many Nigerians are greedy and sentimental. Until they change their mindset nothing good will come out of Nigeria. 2023 they will still repeat the same pattern.”

See his tweet below:

The rapper’s tweet

 

Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of 'King Of Boys 2'

Published

5 hours ago

November 3, 2020

Rapper Illbliss Shares Final Picture From The Set Of 'King Of Boys 2'

Nigerian rapper, IllBliss, also known as Oga Boss, has shared his final picture from the set of ‘King of Boys 2’. The entertainment executive, whose real name is Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, took to his Twitter page to share the picture while revealing that he is done with his part on the movie set.

He also appreciated the cast and crew for contributing time and effort to produce a classic. In his words:

“King of Boys 2! Its a wrap! So much I want to write about this @kemiadetiba epic. I’m just excited and grateful we made another classic.

#EndSWAT: 'Nobody Should Negotiate On Our Behalf' – Rapper IllBliss

Shout out to the crew and cast for laying their blood down for this. Odogwu Malay signing out!”

See his post below:

The rapper’s post

See the picture below:

The final picture

 

 

