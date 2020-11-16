Connect with us

“I’m convinced that Erica’s stylist hates her” – Lady declares

6 hours ago

Erica Nlewedim, a Nollywood actress and a model is currently making rounds on social media.

After a “careful observation”, a self styled “fashion police officer” has taken to social media and declared that Erica‘s stylist hates her, going by the kind of clothes she wears.

The lady made this known in a recent post she tweeted via her page on micro bogging platform, Twitter.

The lady identified with the username, @Lotanaa on Twitter, was reacting to Erica’s recent dress which showed her adorning a big butterfly wing tag on her body.

Fans mock BBNaija’s Venita after she tweeted “what is Davido’s album saying?”

6 hours ago

November 16, 2020

David Adedeji Adeleke (born November 21, 1992), better known as Davido‘s diehard fans have slammed BBNaija’s Venita Akpofure, Neo’s cousin, after she questioned the content and message behind Davido’s album.

Trouble started after Venita took to her verified Twitter page and tweeted, “what is Davido’ album saying?”

A tweet and question which many diehard fans of the 30BG boss perceived to be insulting and didn’t spare a second to pounce on the reality TV star.

Responding to her question, many fans told her the album is saying she should go and fix her broken marriage, mind her business and leave Neo and Vee alone.

Some were also quick to remind her that the album, “A Better Time” is bigger than her entire career.

Photos from actor Williams Uchemba’s traditional marriage

6 hours ago

November 16, 2020

Photos from actor Williams Uchemba’s traditional marriage

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba, wedded his fiancee, Brunella Oscar, today, Sunday November 15.

Several videos and photos from the traditional wedding ceremony have since surfaced online and Brunella unarguably made a beautiful bride.

Brunella stunned in a gold-coloured embellished mermaid-inspired dress which she accessorized with four layers of neck beads and a stunning headpiece to match.

Williams on the other hand, dressed in the traditional isiagu outfit with an embellished red cap to match.

In the video below, the couple is seen posing for the camera as Williams plants an affectionate kiss on her cheeks before proceed to whisper something in her ear.

Abortion Saga: Ultimate Love co-winner, Rosie reacts to her ex’s exposé {video)

14 hours ago

November 15, 2020

Barely a few days after Rosie came out to confirm her split with Kachi, more drama has now surfaced online and it has everything to do with Kachi’s claims in his new interview.

Rosie and Kachi had emerged as winning couple of the match-making show but several months down the line, things have turned pretty sour.

Kachi in an interview with Chude, opened up about some of the issues they had in their relationship. According to him, Rosie terminated a pregnancy which he was responsible for.

The reality star who broke down during the interview stated that he wanted her to keep the baby and went ahead to express his desire. Rosie, however, didn’t want to. According to Kachi, she didn’t want her parents finding out about the child, having already had two outside wedlock.

Kachi went on to claim that Rosie also didn’t want the child because of her career. He said that even though he wanted the child, he followed her to get the pill to abort the baby but secretly prayed the drug wasn’t available.

Rosie after seeing her ex tell it all on tv reacted with a video on her Instagram page with caption “No STRESS zone”. A clear indication that she is unbothered with the stories he told about her.

With her reply, netizens are tempted to believe Kachi’s side of the story is the truth.

