‘I’m A Triple Threat’ – Erica Nlewedim Says As She Shares New Photo

Reality TV star and actress, Erica Nlewedim, has shared a new photo of herself on Twitter. The beautiful former BBNaija Lockdown housemate says she is a triple threat as her caption appears to be a subtle shade at her rivals and haters.

In her words:

“My body, my talent, my cash all real I’m triple threat”

The part which appears to be a shade is her body being real. It has left many thinking that she may be referring to Nengi, who has admitted publicly that she went under the knife to enhance her body curves.

Information Nigeria recalls Nengi saying that she and Erica couldn’t be friends in the house because they don’t vibe.

See Erica’s post below: