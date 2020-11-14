Politics
Ikpeazu Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To Federal Road Contractors In Abia
Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has issued a 14-day ultimatum to federal road contractors in the state to return to site or the state government would take over the projects.
The Governor issued the ultimatum during an interactive session with newsmen at the Government House, Umuahia on Friday.
The Governor stated that the move was to ensure the timely completion of the projects.
He also revealed that his administration would no longer fold its arms and watch the people suffer untold hardship as a result of the complete dilapidation of the roads.
Ikpeazu listed the roads to include Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway (awarded during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan), Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road and Umuahia Ikot Ekpene Road, awarded in 2018 and 2013 respectively.
He also listed the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road and Ohafia-Bende-Umuahia Road which were both awarded about four years ago.
Obaseki Appoints Osarodion Ogie As SSG
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Saturday announced the reappointment of Osarodion Ogie as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The Edo State Governor made this known in a post on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
He stated that the reappointment of Osarodio Ogie was the only appointment to be made for now, adding that he would name other aides on February 2021.
He wrote:
“I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.
“This is the only political appointment to be made for now. All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February 2021.
2023: APC Has Started Making False Promises – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of making false promises ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
He stated that such false promises include the construction of a University of Transport, development of a deep seaport and industrial park in the State.
He alleged that APC orchestrated an unfortunate conspiracy to oust former President, Goodluck Jonathan.
Wike said prior to the 2015 election the APC had promised to transform the country but has continued to give excuses for its failure after it orchestrated the removal of Jonathan.
He said: “Are things better today? So why do you allow people to tell you lies? How long can you continue to listen to the lies of the All Progressives Congress?
“They have nothing for Nigerians. It is unfortunate that there was a conspiracy to remove a Niger Delta person as President.”
The Rivers governor made the claim during the reception organized by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to welcome thousands of APC members back into PDP.
The leaders of the defectors include former Director of Finance and Administration of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Henry Ogiri; APC South-South administrative officer, Gloria Boma; Mr. Lolo Ibieneye, and Alhaji Hassan Douglas.
Wike also went on to state that his achievements have silenced the APC and other political parties in the State.
Presidency Clears Air On N150,000 Monthly Payment To Repentant Boko Haram Members
Bashir Ahmad, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has debunked rumours that the federal government plans to pay N150,000 monthly as an allowance to repentant Boko Haram Terrorists.
Commenting on the report which went viral on social media, the presidential aide in a statement on Twitter, described the report as baseless and fake.
He also challenged those spreading the information to provide a credible source of the story.
He wrote: “FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Federal Government is NOT planning to start paying repented Boko Haram members N150,000 monthly, the story is baseless and should be regarded as the usual fake news. When you see it here or on WhatsApp, ask the poster to provide a credible source of the story.”
FAKE NEWS ALERT: The Federal Government is NOT planning to start paying repented Boko Haram members N150,000 monthly, the story is baseless and should be regarded as the usual fake news. When you see it here or on WhatsApp, ask the poster to provide a credible source of the story
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 12, 2020
