Ikpeazu Issues 14-Day Ultimatum To Federal Road Contractors In Abia

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has issued a 14-day ultimatum to federal road contractors in the state to return to site or the state government would take over the projects.

The Governor issued the ultimatum during an interactive session with newsmen at the Government House, Umuahia on Friday.

The Governor stated that the move was to ensure the timely completion of the projects.

He also revealed that his administration would no longer fold its arms and watch the people suffer untold hardship as a result of the complete dilapidation of the roads.

Ikpeazu listed the roads to include Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway (awarded during the administration of former President, Goodluck Jonathan), Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road and Umuahia Ikot Ekpene Road, awarded in 2018 and 2013 respectively.

He also listed the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Ohafia Road and Ohafia-Bende-Umuahia Road which were both awarded about four years ago.