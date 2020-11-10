Ikorodu Bois Remake Wizkid’s ‘Smile’ Video

Popular entertainers, Ikorodu Bois have done a remake of Wizkid’s music video for ‘Smile’. The young entertainers took to their official Twitter page to share the video.

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid featured his three sons in the video. His former bosses, Banky W and Tunde Demuren also made cameo appearances in the video.

Ikorodu Bois have come a long way in remaking popular videos. They gained international recognition after their remake of ‘Extraction 2’. Chris Hemsworth and the Russo Brothers publicly acknowledged the viral video and offered them an invitation to the movie’s official premiere.

They have also received state-of-the-art film equipment from Netflix.

See their remake HERE